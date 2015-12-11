NI-DAQmx 17.6 Readme

December 2017
This file contains important information about NI-DAQmx, including installation instructions and known issues.
Product Security and Critical Updates
Automating the Installation of NI Products
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1
LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations
NI-DAQmx is the software you use to communicate with and control your NI data acquisition (DAQ) device.
Refer to the NI website for any updates to the current NI-DAQmx readme.
|System Use
|RAM
|Processor
|Development/Deployment
|1 GB (32-bit), 2 GB (64-bit)
|1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor
The following operating systems are supported by NI-DAQmx 17.6:
1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.
2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.
To find and download an earlier version of NI-DAQmx that supports other operating systems, refer to ni.com/downloads.
The following table lists the application software versions supported by NI-DAQmx. If you are not using application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.
|Application Software1
|Versions Supported by NI-DAQmx 17.6
|LabVIEW
|2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017
|LabVIEW Real-Time Module
|2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017
|LabVIEW NXG
|2.0
|DAQExpress2
|2.02
|LabWindows™/CVI™
|2012, 2013, 2015, and 2017
|LabWindows™/CVI™
|2012, 2013, 2015, and 2017
|LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module
|2015 and 2017
|Measurement Studio
|2012, 2013, and 2015
|SignalExpress
|2014 and 2015
|1 Application software support for LabVIEW NXG is not included with NI-DAQmx and must be downloaded separately via NI Package Manager. Refer to Installing NI-DAQmx for LabVIEW NXG for instructions.
|2 For a complete list of DAQExpress devices, visit the DAQExpress Manual.
The following table lists the programming languages and Microsoft Visual Studio versions supported by this version of NI-DAQmx. Earlier versions of NI-DAQmx support other application software and language versions.
|Programming Language
|Visual Studio Versions Supported by NI-DAQmx
|ANSI C
|2003, 2005, 2008, 2010, and 2012
|.NET Framework 4.0 Languages
(Visual C# .NET and Visual Basic .NET)
|2010
|.NET Framework 4.5 Languages
(Visual C# .NET and Visual Basic .NET)
|2012
|.NET Framework 4.5.1 Languages
(Visual C# .NET and Visual Basic .NET)
|2013
For information on Visual Studio compatibility with earlier versions of NI-DAQmx, refer to ni.com/info and enter the info code NETlegacydrivers. To find and download an earlier version of a driver, refer to ni.com/downloads.
Support for 64-bit applications is available in NI-DAQmx 9.2.3 and later for Visual Studio 2010 support, NI-DAQmx 9.6.2 and later for Visual Studio 2012 support, and NI-DAQmx 14.5 and later for Visual Studio 2013.
For information on examples that use NI-DAQmx and Measurement Studio, refer to Where to Find Examples in the NI-DAQmx .NET Class Library Help.
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.
The following lists detail devices supported in NI-DAQmx and devices that are supported only on 32-bit versions of Windows 10/8.1/7:
The following lists detail the devices supported in NI-DAQmx. Device support is divided into the following categories:
Note In the device support tables that follow, a ✓ indicates that the device is supported, and a blank cell indicates that the device either does not exist or is not supported in NI-DAQmx.
Note Certain NI Linux Real-Time controllers, including the IC-317x, cRIO-9035 Sync, cRIO-9039 Sync, and cDAQ-9132/9133/9134/9135/9136/9137, meet the requirement to be used as a host for FieldDAQ.
Note For these controllers, you must install both NI CompactRIO 17.6 or later and NI-DAQmx 17.6 or later.
The following X Series DAQ devices are supported:
|Device
|PCIe
|PXIe
|USB
|NI 6320
|✓
|NI 6321
|✓
|NI 6323
|✓
|NI 6341
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6343
|✓
|✓
|NI 6345
|✓
|NI 6351
|✓
|✓
|NI 6353
|✓
|✓
|NI 6355
|✓
|NI 6356
|✓
|✓
|NI 6358
|✓
|NI 6361
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6363
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6365
|✓
|NI 6366
|✓
|✓
|NI 6368
|✓
|NI 6374
|✓
|NI 6375
|✓
|NI 6376
|✓
|✓
|NI 6378
|✓
The following M Series DAQ devices are supported:
|Device
|PCI
|PCIe
|PXI
|PXIe
|USB
|NI 6210/11/12/15/16/18
|✓
|NI 6220
|✓
|✓
|NI 6221
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6224
|✓
|✓
|NI 6225
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6229
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6230/32/33/36/38/39
|✓
|✓
|NI 6250
|✓
|✓
|NI 6251
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6254
|✓
|✓
|NI 6255
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6259
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6280
|✓
|✓
|NI 6281
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6284
|✓
|✓
|NI 6289
|✓
|✓
|✓
The following E Series DAQ devices are supported.
|Device
|PCMCIA
|PCI
|PXI
|NI 6023E
|✓
|NI 6024E*
|✓
|✓
|NI 6025E
|✓
|✓
|NI 6030E
|✓
|NI 6031E
|✓
|✓
|NI 6032E/33E/34E/35E
|✓
|NI 6036E*
|✓
|✓
|NI 6040E/NI PCI-MIO-16E-4
|✓
|✓
|NI 6052E
|✓
|✓
|NI 6062E*
|✓
|NI 6070E
|✓
|NI 6071E
|✓
|✓
|NI PCI-MIO-16E-1
|✓
|NI PCI-MIO-16XE-10
|✓
|NI PCI-MIO-16XE-50
|✓
|* Not supported on 64-bit versions of Windows 10/8.1/7
The following S Series DAQ devices are supported:
|Device
|PCI
|PXI
|PXIe
|NI 6110
|✓
|NI 6111
|✓
|NI 6115
|✓
|✓
|NI 6120
|✓
|✓
|NI 6122
|✓
|✓
|NI 6123
|✓
|✓
|NI 6124
|✓
|NI 6132
|✓
|✓
|NI 6133
|✓
|✓
|NI 6143
|✓
|✓
|NI 6154
|✓
The following SC Express devices are supported:
|Device
|PXIe
|NI 4300
|✓
|NI 4302
|✓
|NI 4303
|✓
|NI 4304
|✓
|NI 4305
|✓
|NI 4309
|✓
|NI 4310
|✓
|NI 4322
|✓
|NI 4330
|✓
|NI 4331
|✓
|NI 4339
|✓
|NI 4340
|✓
|NI 4353
|✓
|NI 4357
|✓
The following SC Express terminal blocks and other accessories are supported:
|Device
|Supported Accessory
|NI 4300
|NI TB-4300, NI TB-4300B, NI TB-4300C, NI CAL-4300B, RM-24999
|NI 4302
|NI RM-4302, NI TB-4302, NI TB-4302C
|NI 4303
|NI RM-4302, NI TB-4302, NI TB-4302C
|NI 4304
|NI RM-4304, NI TB-4304
|NI 4305
|NI RM-4304, NI TB-4304
|NI 4309
|NI CAL-4309, NI TB-4309 (ST), NI TB-4309 (MT)
|NI 4310
|NI TB-4310 (10V), NI TB-4310 (600V)
|NI 4322
|NI TB-4322
|NI 4330
|NI TB-4330
|NI 4331
|NI TB-4330
|NI 4339
|NI TB-4339, NI TB-4339B, NI TB-4339C, NI RM-4339
|NI 4340
|NI TB-4340
|NI 4353
|NI TB-4353, NI TC-4353, NI CAL-4353
|NI 4357
|NI TB-4357
The following C Series, Network DAQ, and USB DAQ devices are supported:
|Device
|CompactDAQ Chassis
|Legacy Chassis and Carriers
|NI USB-9162
|NI 9201
|✓
|✓
|NI 9202
|✓
|NI 9203
|✓
|NI 9205
|✓
|NI 9206
|✓
|NI 9207†
|✓
|NI 9208†
|✓
|NI 9209†
|✓
|NI 9210
|✓
|NI 9211*
|✓
|✓
|NI 9212
|✓
|NI 9213
|✓
|✓
|NI 9214
|✓
|NI 9215*
|✓
|✓
|NI 9216
|✓
|NI 9217
|✓
|NI 9218
|✓
|NI 9219
|✓
|✓
|NI 9220
|✓
|NI 9221
|✓
|✓
|NI 9222
|✓
|NI 9223
|✓
|NI 9224
|✓
|NI 9225
|✓
|NI 9226
|✓
|NI 9227
|✓
|NI 9228
|✓
|NI 9229
|✓
|✓
|NI 9230
|✓
|NI 9232
|✓
|NI 9234
|✓
|✓
|NI 9235
|✓
|NI 9236
|✓
|NI 9237
|✓
|✓
|NI 9237 (DSUB)
|✓
|NI 9238
|✓
|NI 9239
|✓
|✓
|NI 9242
|✓
|NI 9244
|✓
|NI 9246
|✓
|NI 9247
|✓
|NI 9250
|✓
|NI 9251
|✓
|NI 9260
|✓
|NI 9263
|✓
|✓
|NI 9264
|✓
|✓
|NI 9265
|✓
|✓
|NI 9269
|✓
|NI 9344
|✓
|NI 9361
|✓
|NI 9375
|✓
|NI 9401
|✓
|NI 9402
|✓
|NI 9403
|✓
|NI 9411
|✓
|NI 9421
|✓
|✓
|NI 9422
|✓
|NI 9423
|✓
|NI 9425†
|✓
|NI 9426
|✓
|NI 9435
|✓
|NI 9436
|✓
|NI 9437
|✓
|NI 9469
|✓
|NI 9472
|✓
|✓
|NI 9474
|✓
|NI 9475
|✓
|NI 9476†
|✓
|NI 9477
|✓
|NI 9478
|✓
|NI 9481
|✓
|✓
|NI 9482
|✓
|NI 9485
|✓
|NI 9775
|✓
| * The NI USB-9211A and NI USB-9215A (C Series modules with a bundled NI USB-9162) are supported in NI-DAQmx.
The NI USB-9211 and NI USB-9215 (C Series modules with a bundled NI USB-9161) are not supported in NI-DAQmx.
|† Spring Terminal variants are supported only in NI-DAQmx 17.1 and later.
The following CompactDAQ chassis are supported:
|CompactDAQ Chassis
|Ethernet
|USB
|Wireless
|LabVIEW Real-Time Module Version Support
|NI cDAQ-9171
|✓
|2014 and later
|NI cDAQ-9174
|✓
|2014 and later
|NI cDAQ-9178
|✓
|2014 and later
|NI cDAQ-9179‡
|✓
|2014 and later
|NI cDAQ-9181
|✓
|2014 and later
|NI cDAQ-9184
|✓
|2014 and later
|NI cDAQ-9185†
|✓
|2015 and later
|NI cDAQ-9188
|✓
|2014 and later
|NI cDAQ-9189†
|✓
|2015 and later
|NI cDAQ-9188XT
|✓
|2014 and later
|NI cDAQ-9191
|✓
|✓
|2014 and later
|‡ This device does not support Phar Lap.
|† Certain NI Linux Real-Time controllers, including the IC-317x, cRIO-9035 Sync, cRIO-9039 Sync, and cDAQ-9132/9133/9134/9135/9136/9137 for LabVIEW Real-Time, meet the requirements to be used as a host for these cDAQ chassis. These NI Linux Real-Time controllers cannot support C Series modules in DAQmx mode.
The following CompactDAQ controllers are supported:
|CompactDAQ Controllers
|WES7
|Real Time
|NI cDAQ-9132
|✓
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9133
|✓
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9134
|✓
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9135
|✓
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9136‡
|✓
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9137‡
|✓
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9138
|✓
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9139
|✓
|✓
|‡ Real-time support for this controller was added in the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2015.
The following AO Series devices are supported:
|Device
|DAQCard
|PCIe
|PCI
|PXI
|PXIe
|NI 6703
|✓
|NI 6704
|✓
|✓
|NI 6711
|✓
|✓
|NI 6713
|✓
|✓
|NI 6715*
|✓
|NI 6722
|✓
|✓
|NI 6723
|✓
|✓
|NI 6731
|✓
|NI 6733
|✓
|✓
|NI 6738
|✓
|✓
|NI 6739
|✓
|* Not supported on 64-bit versions of Windows 10/8.1/7
The following digital I/O devices are supported.
|Device
|DAQCard
|PCI
|PCIe
|PXI
|PXIe
|USB
|NI 6501
|✓
|NI 6503
|✓
|NI 6508
|✓
|NI 6509
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6510
|✓
|NI 6511
|✓
|✓
|NI 6512
|✓
|✓
|NI 6513
|✓
|✓
|NI 6514
|✓
|✓
|NI 6515
|✓
|✓
|NI 6516
|✓
|NI 6517
|✓
|NI 6518
|✓
|NI 6519
|✓
|NI 6520
|✓
|✓
|NI 6521
|✓
|✓
|NI 6525
|✓
|NI 6527
|✓
|✓
|NI 6528
|✓
|✓
|NI 6529
|✓
|NI 6533
|✓
|✓
|NI 6534
|✓
|✓
|NI 6535
|✓
|✓
|NI 6535B*
|✓
|NI 6536
|✓
|✓
|NI 6536B*
|✓
|NI 6537
|✓
|✓
|NI 6537B*
|✓
|NI DIO-24†
|✓
|NI DIO-32HS
|✓
|NI DIO-96
|✓
|* Not supported on versions of Windows 10/8.1.
|† Not supported on 64-bit versions of Windows 10/8.1/7
The following TIO series devices are supported:
|Device
|PCI
|PCIe
|PXI
|PXIe
|NI 6601
|✓
|NI 6602
|✓
|✓
|NI 6608
|✓
|NI 6612
|✓
|✓
|NI 6614
|✓
|NI 6624
|✓
|✓
The following DSA devices are supported:
|Device
|PCI
|PXI
|PXIe
|USB
|NI 4431
|✓
|NI 4432
|✓
|NI 4461
|✓
|✓
|NI 4462
|✓
|✓
|NI 4463
|✓
|NI 4464
|✓
|NI 4472/B
|✓
|✓
|NI 4474
|✓
|NI 4480
|✓
|NI 4481
|✓
|NI 4492
|✓
|NI 4495
|✓
|NI 4496
|✓
|✓
|NI 4497
|✓
|NI 4498
|✓
|✓
|NI 4499
|✓
|NI 4610
|✓
The following SC Series DAQ devices are supported:
|Device
|PXI
|NI 4200
|✓
|NI 4204
|✓
|NI 4220
|✓
|NI 4224
|✓
Note As of NI-DAQmx 14.5, the NI-DAQmx Switch API is obsolete and is no longer recommended for new applications. For more information, refer to ni.com/info and enter the info code switchdriverconsiderations.
The following switches are supported:
|Device
|PCI
|PXI
|PXIe
|NI 4021
|✓
|✓
|NI 2501
|✓
|NI 2503
|✓
|NI 2510
|✓
|NI 2512
|✓
|✓
|NI 2514
|✓
|✓
|NI 2515
|✓
|✓
|NI 2520
|✓
|NI 2521
|✓
|NI 2522
|✓
|NI 2523
|✓
|NI 2527
|✓
|✓
|NI 2529
|✓
|✓
|NI 2530
|✓
|NI 2531
|✓
|✓
|NI 2532
|✓
|✓
|NI 2533
|✓
|NI 2534
|✓
|NI 2535
|✓
|NI 2536
|✓
|NI 2540
|✓
|✓
|NI 2541
|✓
|✓
|NI 2542
|✓
|✓
|NI 2543
|✓
|✓
|NI 2544
|✓
|✓
|NI 2545
|✓
|NI 2546
|✓
|NI 2547
|✓
|NI 2548
|✓
|NI 2549
|✓
|NI 2554
|✓
|NI 2555
|✓
|NI 2556
|✓
|NI 2557
|✓
|NI 2558
|✓
|NI 2559
|✓
|NI 2564
|✓
|NI 2565
|✓
|NI 2566
|✓
|NI 2567
|✓
|NI 2568
|✓
|NI 2569
|✓
|✓
|NI 2570
|✓
|NI 2571
|✓
|NI 2575
|✓
|✓
|NI 2576
|✓
|NI 2584
|✓
|NI 2585
|✓
|NI 2586
|✓
|NI 2590
|✓
|NI 2591
|✓
|NI 2593
|✓
|✓
|NI 2594
|✓
|NI 2595
|✓
|NI 2596
|✓
|NI 2597
|✓
|NI 2598
|✓
|NI 2599
|✓
|NI 2720
|✓
|NI 2722
|✓
|NI 2725
|✓
|NI 2727
|✓
|NI 2800
|✓
|NI 2790
|✓
|NI 2796
|✓
|NI 2797
|✓
|NI 2798
|✓
|NI 2799
|✓
|NI 2810
|✓
|NI 2811
|✓
|NI 2812
|✓
|NI 2813
|✓
|NI 2814
|✓
|NI 2815
|✓
|NI 2816
|✓
|NI 2817
|✓
|NI 2833
|✓
|NI 2834
|✓
|NI 2865
|✓
The following SCXI Chassis are supported:
The following SCXI modules are supported:
The following TEDS devices are supported:
The following academic devices are supported:
The following legacy DAQ devices (also called B Series devices) are supported:
|Device
|DAQ Pad
|PCI
|USB
|NI DAQPad-6015*
|✓
|NI DAQPad-6016*
|✓
|NI PCI-6010
|✓
|NI PCI-6013
|✓
|NI PCI-6014
|✓
|SensorDAQ
|✓
|* Not supported on 64-bit versions of Windows 10/8.1/7
The following low-cost USB devices (also called B Series devices) are supported:
|Device
|USB
|NI 6000
|✓
|NI 6001
|✓
|NI 6002
|✓
|NI 6003
|✓
|NI 6008
|✓
|NI 6009
|✓
|NI TC01
|✓
The following devices are supported in NI-DAQmx on the 32-bit versions of Windows 10/8.1/7. They are not supported on the 64-bit versions of Windows 10/8.1/7:
Some devices are no longer supported in NI-DAQmx. Refer to Devices No Longer Supported in NI-DAQmx 17.6 and Later for specific devices and the versions in which support was dropped.
You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-DAQmx.
The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-DAQmx 17.6. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.
|CAR ID
|Summary
|657651
|Finite acquisition of <1 second in cDAQ-9185 and cDAQ-9189 have increased NI-DAQmx stop times compared to cDAQ-9188
|652657
|Shared timebase is incorrect rate when routing Master Timebase from DSA task to digital or counter tasks
|652275, 660582
|TotalSampPerChanGenerated property overflows improperly
|648638
|ScanClk pulse width for USB DAQ is not the same as PXI results in channel swapped data on SCXI-1125
|609054
|Null Offset calibration using cDAQ-9179 results in Error 88708
|604399
|Error 201413 on PXIe-4339 with configured RM-4339 in large system
|482890
|USB X Series SW-timed DO differs from M Series when changing timing
|666436
|Linux RT targets cannot discover NI cDAQ-9171 plugged into onboard USB ports (regression)
|672081
|Incorrect sample rate reported for USB-6000/1/2/3
|672835
|Setting NI 9775 reference clock source to onboard causes channel swapping when a different self-timed module is also in the task
|663450, 609054, 665671
|Calling DAQmx Perform Bridge Offset Nulling Calibration VI when there is an analog channel in the task causes LabVIEW to crash
|650387
|Resetting a PXIe-4480 leaves excitation current enabled if previously enabled
|660425
|Internal Error (-88701) when using the DAQmxRegisterEveryNSamplesEvent on a simulated PXIe-4302/3/4/5
Refer to previous NI-DAQmx readmes, available on ni.com/drivers, for issues fixed in earlier versions of NI-DAQmx.
You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.
If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.
For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:
Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.
When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.
The following sections detail considerations for using LabVIEW NXG with NI-DAQmx 17.6.
Software support for LabVIEW NXG differs in the following way:
Note Refer to the LabVIEW NXG Readme for additional system requirements.
The following devices are supported but must be configured in NI MAX:
The following devices are not supported in LabVIEW NXG:
LabVIEW NXG is installed using NI Package Manager. Complete the following steps to install NI-DAQmx for LabVIEW NXG.
View context help in LabVIEW by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object.
Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window. You can also view context help for the search results.
Additional documentation is available online at ni.com/manuals.
Launch LabVIEW and click the Learning tab.
LabVIEW lessons are located in the Lessons tab, and LabVIEW Examples are located in the Examples tab. Follow the instructions in the lessons and examples.
For more information, including system requirements and known issues, about DAQExpress, visit the DAQExpress Readme. For supported hardware, visit the DAQExpress Manual.
