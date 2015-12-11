NI-DAQmx 15.5.1 Readme

June 2016
This file contains important information about NI-DAQmx, including installation instructions and known issues. NI-DAQmx 15.5.1 addresses an issue in which incorrect data is returned by multi-device tasks run on the NI cDAQ-9179 with specific module configurations.
Product Security and Critical Updates
Important Notice: Microsoft Hotfix for USB DAQ Devices and Windows XP
Automating the Installation of NI Products
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1
NI-DAQmx Drops Support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 in 2016
The following operating systems are supported in NI-DAQmx 15.5.1:
Note Support for Windows Server 2003 R2 may require disabling physical address extensions (PAE). To learn how this might affect your use of Windows Server 2003 and what actions you might have to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the info code PAESupport.
|Caution If you plan to perform an upgrade of your system from a prior version of Microsoft Windows to Microsoft Windows Vista, you are required to uninstall all NI software prior to performing the upgrade. After the upgrade has been completed, you can reinstall your NI software.
NI-DAQmx does not support guest accounts on Windows 7/Vista/XP. You must log into an administrative or user account to use NI-DAQmx on these OSes.
|System Use
|RAM
|Processor
|Development
|1 GB
|Pentium IV or later
|Deployment
|256 MB
|Pentium III/Celeron 600 MHz or Equivalent
The following table lists the application software versions supported by NI-DAQmx. If you are not using application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.
|Application Software
|Versions Supported by NI-DAQmx and the DAQ Assistant
|LabVIEW
|2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015
|LabVIEW Real-Time Module
|2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015
|LabWindows/CVI
|9.0, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, and 2015
|LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module
|9.0, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, and 2015
|Measurement Studio
|2010, 2012, 2013, and 2015
|SignalExpress
|2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015
The following table lists the programming languages and Microsoft Visual Studio versions supported by this version of NI-DAQmx. Earlier versions of NI-DAQmx support other application software and language versions.
|Programming Language
|Visual Studio Versions Supported by NI-DAQmx
|ANSI C
|2003, 2005, 2008, 2010, and 2012
|.NET Framework 4.0 Languages
(Visual C# .NET and Visual Basic .NET)
|2010
|.NET Framework 4.5 Languages
(Visual C# .NET and Visual Basic .NET)
|2012
|.NET Framework 4.5.1 Languages
(Visual C# .NET and Visual Basic .NET)
|2013
Support for 64-bit applications is available in NI-DAQmx 9.2.3 and later for Visual Studio 2010 support, NI-DAQmx 9.6.2 and later for Visual Studio 2012 support, and NI-DAQmx 14.5 and later for Visual Studio 2013.
NI-DAQmx versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the driver was released and the most recent software version the driver was designed to work with. Driver versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: <ProductName><Year-BasedVersion>. For example, NI-DAQmx 14.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2014. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is NI-DAQmx 9.9. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is NI-DAQmx 14.0.
The following lists detail the devices supported in NI-DAQmx. Device support is divided into the following categories:
The following lists detail the devices supported in NI-DAQmx. Device support is divided into the following categories:
|Note In the device support tables that follow, a ✓ indicates that the device is supported, a blank cell indicates that the device either does not exist or is not supported in NI-DAQmx, and an X indicates that the device is no longer supported in NI-DAQmx.
The following X Series DAQ devices are supported:
|Device
|PCIe
|PXIe
|USB
|NI 6320
|✓
|NI 6321
|✓
|NI 6323
|✓
|NI 6341
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6343
|✓
|✓
|NI 6345
|✓
|NI 6351
|✓
|✓
|NI 6353
|✓
|✓
|NI 6355
|✓
|NI 6356
|✓
|✓
|NI 6358
|✓
|NI 6361
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6363
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6365
|✓
|NI 6366
|✓
|✓
|NI 6368
|✓
|NI 6375
|✓
|NI 6376
|✓
|NI 6378
|✓
The following M Series DAQ devices are supported:
|Device
|PCI
|PCIe
|PXI
|PXIe
|USB
|NI 6210/11/12/15/16/18
|✓
|NI 6220
|✓
|✓
|NI 6221
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6224
|✓
|✓
|NI 6225
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6229
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6230/32/33/36/38/39
|✓
|✓
|NI 6250
|✓
|✓
|NI 6251
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6254
|✓
|✓
|NI 6255
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6259
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6280
|✓
|✓
|NI 6281
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6284
|✓
|✓
|NI 6289
|✓
|✓
|✓
The following E Series DAQ devices are supported.
|Device
|PCMCIA
|PCI
|PXI
|NI 6023E
|✓
|NI 6024E*
|✓
|✓
|NI 6025E
|✓
|✓
|NI 6030E
|✓
|NI 6031E
|✓
|✓
|NI 6032E/33E/34E/35E
|✓
|NI 6036E*
|✓
|✓
|NI 6040E
|✓
|NI 6052E
|✓
|✓
|NI 6062E*
|✓
|NI 6070E
|✓
|NI 6071E
|✓
|✓
|NI PCI-MIO-16E-1
|✓
|NI PCI-MIO-16E-4
|✓
|NI PCI-MIO-16XE-10
|X
|✓
|NI PCI-MIO-16XE-50
|X
|✓
|* PCMCIA versions are not supported on 64-bit versions of Windows 8.1/7/Vista
The following S Series DAQ devices are supported:
|Device
|PCI
|PXI
|PXIe
|NI 6110
|✓
|NI 6111
|✓
|NI 6115
|✓
|✓
|NI 6120
|✓
|✓
|NI 6122
|✓
|✓
|NI 6123
|✓
|✓
|NI 6124
|✓
|NI 6132
|✓
|✓
|NI 6133
|✓
|✓
|NI 6143
|✓
|✓
|NI 6154
|✓
The following SC Express devices are supported:
|Device
|PXIe
|NI 4300
|✓
|NI 4302
|✓
|NI 4303
|✓
|NI 4304
|✓
|NI 4305
|✓
|NI 4322
|✓
|NI 4330
|✓
|NI 4331
|✓
|NI 4339
|✓
|NI 4340
|✓
|NI 4353
|✓
|NI 4357
|✓
The following SC Express terminal blocks and other accessories are supported:
|Device
|Supported Accessory
|NI 4300
|NI TB-4300, NI TB 4300B, NI TB-4300C, NI CAL-4300B
|NI 4302
|NI RM-4302, NI TB-4302, NI TB-4302C
|NI 4303
|NI RM-4302, NI TB-4302, NI TB-4302C
|NI 4304
|NI RM-4304, NI TB-4304
|NI 4305
|NI RM-4304, NI TB-4304
|NI 4322
|NI TB-4322
|NI 4330
|NI TB-4330
|NI 4339
|NI TB-4339, NI TB-4339B, NI TB-4339C, NI RM-4339
|NI 4340
|NI TB-4340
|NI 4353
|NI TB-4353, NI TC-4353, NI CAL-4353
|NI 4357
|NI TB-4357
The following C Series, Network DAQ, and USB DAQ devices are supported:
|Device
|CompactDAQ Chassis*
|Legacy Chassis and Carriers
|NI ENET/WLS-9163
|NI USB-9162
|NI cDAQ-9172
|NI 9201
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 9203
|&##10003;
|✓
|NI 9205
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 9206
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 9207
|✓
|✓
|NI 9208
|✓
|✓
|NI 9209
|✓
|NI 9211†
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 9212
|✓
|NI 9213
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 9214
|✓
|NI 9215†
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 9216
|✓
|NI 9217
|✓
|✓
|NI 9218
|✓
|NI 9219
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 9220
|✓
|NI 9221
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 9222
|✓
|NI 9223
|✓
|NI 9225
|✓
|✓
|NI 9226
|✓
|NI 9227
|✓
|✓
|NI 9229
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 9230
|✓
|NI 9232
|✓
|NI 9233
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 9234
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 9235
|✓
|✓
|NI 9236
|✓
|✓
|NI 9237
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 9237 (DSUB)
|✓
|✓
|NI 9238
|✓
|NI 9239
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 9242
|✓
|NI 9244
|✓
|NI 9246
|✓
|NI 9247
|✓
|NI 9251
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 9260
|✓
|NI 9263
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 9264
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 9265
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 9269
|✓
|✓
|NI 9344
|✓
|NI 9361
|✓
|NI 9375
|✓
|NI 9401
|✓
|✓
|NI 9402
|✓
|✓
|NI 9403
|✓
|✓
|NI 9411
|✓
|✓
|NI 9421
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 9422
|✓
|✓
|NI 9423
|✓
|✓
|NI 9425
|✓
|✓
|NI 9426
|✓
|✓
|NI 9435
|✓
|✓
|NI 9436
|✓
|NI 9437
|✓
|NI 9469
|✓
|NI 9472
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 9474
|✓
|✓
|NI 9475
|✓
|✓
|NI 9476
|✓
|✓
|NI 9477
|✓
|✓
|NI 9478
|✓
|✓
|NI 9481
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 9482
|✓
|NI 9485
|✓
|✓
|* Does not include the NI cDAQ-9172.
| † The NI USB-9211A and NI USB-9215A (C Series modules with a bundled NI USB-9162) are supported in NI-DAQmx.
The NI USB-9211 and NI USB-9215 (C Series modules with a bundled NI USB-9161) are not supported in NI-DAQmx.
The following CompactDAQ chassis are supported:
|CompactDAQ Chassis
|Ethernet
|USB
|Wireless
|NI cDAQ-9171*
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9172
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9174*
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9178*
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9179‡
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9181
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9184
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9188
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9188XT
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9191
|✓
|✓
|* Support for this chassis was added in the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2012. Refer to CompactDAQ Controllers for additional version compatibility.
|‡ This device does not support Windows XP or Phar Lap.
The following CompactDAQ controllers are supported:
|CompactDAQ Chassis
|WES7
|Real Time
|NI cDAQ-9132*
|✓
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9133*
|✓
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9134*
|✓
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9135*
|✓
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9136‡
|✓
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9137‡
|✓
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9138†
|✓
|✓
|NI cDAQ-9139†
|✓
|✓
|* Real-time support for this controller was added in the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2014.
|‡ Real-time support for this controller was added in the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2015.
|† Real-time support for this controller was added in the LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2012.
The following AO Series devices are supported:
|Device
|DAQCard
|PCI
|PXI
|PXIe
|NI 6703
|✓
|NI 6704
|✓
|✓
|NI 6711
|✓
|✓
|NI 6713
|✓
|✓
|NI 6715*
|✓
|NI 6722
|✓
|✓
|NI 6723
|✓
|✓
|NI 6731
|✓
|NI 6733
|✓
|✓
|NI 6738
|✓
|NI 6739
|✓
|* Not supported on 64-bit versions of Windows 8.1/7/Vista
The following digital I/O devices are supported.
|Device
|DAQCard
|PCI
|PCIe
|PXI
|PXIe
|USB
|NI 6501
|✓
|NI 6503
|✓
|NI 6508
|✓
|NI 6509
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NI 6510
|✓
|NI 6511
|✓
|✓
|NI 6512
|✓
|✓
|NI 6513
|✓
|✓
|NI 6514
|✓
|✓
|NI 6515
|✓
|✓
|NI 6516
|✓
|NI 6517
|✓
|NI 6518
|✓
|NI 6519
|✓
|NI 6520
|✓
|✓
|NI 6521
|✓
|✓
|NI 6525
|✓
|NI 6527
|✓
|✓
|NI 6528
|✓
|✓
|NI 6529
|✓
|NI 6533
|X
|✓
|✓
|NI 6534
|✓
|✓
|NI 6535
|✓
|✓
|NI 6535B
|✓
|NI 6536
|✓
|✓
|NI 6536B
|✓
|NI 6537
|✓
|✓
|NI 6537B
|✓
|NI DIO-24*
|✓
|NI DIO-32HS
|✓
|NI DIO-96
|✓
|* Not supported on 64-bit versions of Windows 8.1/7/Vista
The following TIO series devices are supported:
|Device
|PCI
|PCIe
|PXI
|PXIe
|NI 6601
|✓
|NI 6602
|✓
|✓
|NI 6608
|✓
|NI 6612
|✓
|✓
|NI 6614
|✓
|NI 6624
|✓
|✓
The following DSA devices are supported:
|Device
|PCI
|PXI
|PXIe
|USB
|NI 4431
|✓
|NI 4432
|✓
|NI 4461
|✓
|✓
|NI 4462
|✓
|✓
|NI 4463
|✓
|NI 4464
|✓
|NI 4472/B
|✓
|✓
|NI 4474
|✓
|NI 4492
|✓
|NI 4495
|✓
|NI 4496
|✓
|✓
|NI 4497
|✓
|NI 4498
|✓
|✓
|NI 4499
|✓
|NI 4610
|✓
The following SC Series DAQ devices are supported:
|Device
|PXI
|NI 4200
|✓
|NI 4204
|✓
|NI 4220
|✓
|NI 4224
|✓
The following switches are supported:
|Device
|PCI
|PXI
|PXIe
|NI 4021
|✓
|✓
|NI 2501
|✓
|NI 2503
|✓
|NI 2510
|✓
|NI 2512
|✓
|✓
|NI 2514
|✓
|✓
|NI 2515
|✓
|✓
|NI 2520
|✓
|NI 2521
|✓
|NI 2522
|✓
|NI 2523
|✓
|NI 2527
|✓
|✓
|NI 2529
|✓
|✓
|NI 2530
|✓
|NI 2531
|✓
|✓
|NI 2532
|✓
|✓
|NI 2533
|✓
|NI 2534
|✓
|NI 2535
|✓
|NI 2536
|✓
|NI 2540
|✓
|✓
|NI 2541
|✓
|✓
|NI 2542
|✓
|✓
|NI 2543
|✓
|✓
|NI 2544
|✓
|✓
|NI 2545
|✓
|NI 2546
|✓
|NI 2547
|✓
|NI 2548
|✓
|NI 2549
|✓
|NI 2554
|✓
|NI 2555
|✓
|NI 2556
|✓
|NI 2557
|✓
|NI 2558
|✓
|NI 2559
|✓
|NI 2564
|✓
|NI 2565
|✓
|NI 2566
|✓
|NI 2567
|✓
|NI 2568
|✓
|NI 2569
|✓
|✓
|NI 2570
|✓
|NI 2571
|✓
|NI 2575
|✓
|✓
|NI 2576
|✓
|NI 2584
|✓
|NI 2585
|✓
|NI 2586
|✓
|NI 2590
|✓
|NI 2591
|✓
|NI 2593
|✓
|✓
|NI 2594
|✓
|NI 2595
|✓
|NI 2596
|✓
|NI 2597
|✓
|NI 2598
|✓
|NI 2599
|✓
|NI 2720
|✓
|NI 2722
|✓
|NI 2725
|✓
|NI 2727
|✓
|NI 2800
|✓
|NI 2790
|✓
|NI 2796
|✓
|NI 2797
|✓
|NI 2798
|✓
|NI 2799
|✓
|NI 2810
|✓
|NI 2811
|✓
|NI 2812
|✓
|NI 2813
|✓
|NI 2814
|✓
|NI 2815
|✓
|NI 2816
|✓
|NI 2817
|✓
|NI 2833
|✓
|NI 2834
|✓
|NI 2865
|✓
The following SCXI Chassis are supported:
The following SCXI modules are supported:
The following TEDS devices are supported:
The following academic devices are supported:
The following legacy DAQ devices (also called B Series devices) are supported:
|Device
|DAQ Pad
|PCI
|USB
|NI DAQPad-6015*
|✓
|NI DAQPad-6016*
|✓
|NI PCI-6010
|✓
|NI PCI-6013
|✓
|NI PCI-6014
|✓
|SensorDAQ
|✓
|* Not supported on 64-bit versions of Windows 8.1/7/Vista
The following low-cost USB devices (also called B Series devices) are supported:
|Device
|USB
|NI 6000
|✓
|NI 6001
|✓
|NI 6002
|✓
|NI 6003
|✓
|NI 6008
|✓
|NI 6009
|✓
|NI TC01
|✓
The following devices are supported in NI-DAQmx on the 32-bit versions of Windows 8.1/7/Vista. They are not supported on the 64-bit versions of Windows 8.1/7/Vista:
If you are using NI-DAQmx with a USB DAQ device on Windows XP, you should install the Microsoft hotfix reported in Microsoft Knowledge Base 969238.
The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-DAQmx 15.5.1. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of the NI-DAQmx 15.5.1. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.
|CAR ID
|Summary
|588146
|12- and 16-bit modules can lose data on NI cDAQ-9179
You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.
If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.
For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:
Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.
When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles on the Start screen, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), and the new NI Launcher.
NI Launcher helps you find and launch installed NI products. It provides you with a method of finding NI products similar to the Start menu in previous versions of Microsoft Windows. To use NI Launcher, click the NI Launcher tile on the Start screen. NI Launcher launches the desktop and opens a menu containing a list of NI products. Click any NI product to launch it.
Note MAX does not appear as a desktop shortcut when installed on Microsoft Windows 8.1. You can launch MAX either from the Start screen or from within NI Launcher.
For convenience, you can pin your most-used NI applications, such as MAX, to either the Start screen or the Taskbar on the desktop, as necessary:
|Current Application
|Icon Location
|Pin to Action
|Windows 8.1 Desktop
|Desktop Taskbar
|Right-click application and select Pin to taskbar
|Windows 8.1 Desktop
|Start screen
|Right-click application and select Pin to Start
|Windows 8.1 Start screen
|Desktop Taskbar
|Right-click application and select Pin to taskbar from the menu bar on the bottom of the screen
If you want to find a particular application or related files, such as documentation files, from the Start screen, you can access all installed files from the Apps view. To get to the Apps view, click the down arrow on the bottom left of the screen.
For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.
NI-DAQmx will drop support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 as of July 1, 2016. Versions of NI-DAQmx that ship after July 1, 2016 will not install or run on Windows Vista, Windows XP, or Windows Server 2003. For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:
|Product
|Info Code
|LabVIEW
|lifecycle
|LabWindows™/CVI™
|cvi_lifecycle
|Measurement Studio
|mstudiolifecycle
|TestStand
|tslcp
|DIAdem
|ddlcp
|SignalExpress
|selcp
|VeriStand
|nivslifecycle
374768J-01