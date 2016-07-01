LabVIEW 2017 Service Pack 1 Readme for GNU/Linux

September 2017

This file contains important information about LabVIEW 2017 Service Pack 1 (SP1) for Linux, including system requirements, installation instructions, known issues, and a partial list of bugs fixed for LabVIEW 2017 SP1.

Refer to the NI website for the latest information about LabVIEW.

Refer to the labview/readme directory for readme files about LabVIEW add-ons, such as modules and toolkits.

System Requirements

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Supported Modules and Toolkits

Supported Drivers

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

LabVIEW Does Not Support 32-bit Linux Distributions

Legal Information

LabVIEW 2017 SP1 for Linux has the following requirements:

Linux Run-Time Engine Development Environment Processor Pentium 4 G1 (or equivalent) or later Pentium 4 G1 (or equivalent) or later RAM 256 MB 1 GB Screen Resolution 1024 x 768 pixels 1024 x 768 pixels Operating System Linux kernel 2.6x or 3.x

GNU C Library (glibc) Version 2.11 or later for the Intel x86_64 architecture openSUSE LEAP 42.1

openSUSE LEAP 42.2

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop + Workstation 6.x

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop + Workstation 7.x

Scientific Linux 6.x

CentOS 7 Disk Space 98 MB 1.1 GB for the complete installation Color Palette N/A LabVIEW and the LabVIEW Help contain 16-bit color graphics. LabVIEW requires a minimum color palette setting of 16-bit color. Temporary Files Directory N/A LabVIEW uses a directory for storing temporary files. NI recommends that you have several megabytes of disk space available for this temporary directory. Adobe Reader N/A You must have Adobe Reader installed to search PDF versions of all LabVIEW manuals. Note LabVIEW and LabVIEW Run-Time Engine require 64-bit processors which support SSE2 instructions.

Complete the following steps to install and activate LabVIEW for Linux.

Are you installing LabVIEW for the first time? Insert and mount the LabVIEW installation media. As the root user in the mounted directory, enter sh ./INSTALL to install LabVIEW in the /usr/local directory.

To install LabVIEW modules and toolkits, refer to the readme of each product for installation instructions. The VI Analyzer Toolkits installs with the LabVIEW Professional Development System for Linux.

You can install NI device drivers from ni.com/linuxdrivers.

Are you upgrading from a previous version of LabVIEW? Refer to the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes for information about protecting existing VIs and projects before installing a new version of LabVIEW, as well as upgrade and compatibility issues and a complete list of new features in LabVIEW 2017.

Note Starting from 2017, LabVIEW supports backward compatibility for the LabVIEW Run-Time Engine. Versions of LabVIEW later than 2017 can load binaries and VIs built with LabVIEW 2017 without recompiling. This improvement applies to stand-alone applications (EXEs), shared libraries (DLLs), and packed project libraries.

Note If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Visit ni.com/security for security information about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

In LabVIEW 2017 SP1, malleable VIs can adapt to input classes. A malleable VI that calls a method of class A accepts data of unrelated classes as long as the class has a public method with the same name, connector pane pattern, and terminal direction as the method of class A that the malleable VI calls. The malleable VI adapts to the input class by replacing the call to the method of class A with a call to the public method in the input class, if such a method exists.

You can think of this adaptability of a malleable VI as defining an interface of method calls with method name, connector pane pattern, and terminal direction. The malleable VI accepts data of any class that fulfills the interface of method calls, which allows you to use one malleable VI to perform operations on data of unrelated classes or implement multiple interfaces defined by different malleable VIs on one class.

Refer to the labview\examples\Malleable VIs\Class Adaptation\Malleable VIs - Class Adaptation.lvproj for an example of using malleable VIs to define interfaces of method calls.

LabVIEW 2017 SP1 for Linux supports the following modules and toolkits.

Control Design and Simulation Module 1

MathScript RT Module 2

VI Analyzer Toolkit

1 The Control Design and Simulation Module does not support the System Identification VIs, System Identification Assistant, and Control Design Assistant.

2 The MathScript RT Module does not support the libraries class of MathScript RT Module functions.

Refer to the readme of each product for more information about system requirements, installation instructions, and activation.

Refer to the NI website for information about drivers compatible with LabVIEW for Linux. To use hardware with LabVIEW 2017 SP1, install the latest version of the driver for the device. Refer to the readme of each driver for more information about system requirements and installation instructions.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in LabVIEW 2017 and LabVIEW 2017 SP1.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in LabVIEW 2017 SP1. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of LabVIEW. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Issue 604133 LabVIEW can crash when executing a Value (Signaling) property on a generic subpanel reference. 607329 Merged signals do not have correct names in output file of Write to Measurement File express VI. 608412 In some cases, attempting to plot multiple large datasets on an XY graph can result in LabVIEW hanging. 618044 In rare cases, updating a type definition file may cause instances of the typedef to revert to default data. 620145 Using a Formula Node with a large number of equations can cause LabVIEW to crash. 622429 On the first execution of LabVIEW, using the Edit Tree Items: Move Item method causes a crash. 627910 Large projects may have extended save times. 639416 LabVIEW-built assemblies with array parameters cannot be called from Visual Studio. 640139 Updating a type definition that is used in dynamic event registration leads to incorrect behavior. 640344 A Stream channel writer can be wired to a Lossy Stream channel writer without breaking the wire. 640873 Callers of malleable VIs will sometimes show a document modification and prompt to save when the VI has not changed. 649615 Dragging a node with a channel wire connection into or out of a structure can rewire incorrectly. 649837 Crash using Actor Framework Message Maker after first message creation fails because of an already-existing file on disk. 649952 In very rare situations, LabVIEW can crash while unflattening data. 650556 Message Channel acks can unblock improperly. 651326 Double-clicking a reentrant subVI in LabVIEW 2017 always opens the master VI, never the clone. 653033 In certain cases, updating a numeric member of a cluster will not update the cluster. 653897 Make LabVIEW more robust when presented with corrupted resource files. 654700 Read-only DVR can occasionally return the wrong value. 654714 Scripted channel endpoint VIs show up on the Recent Files list in the Getting Started Window. 656295 In some cases, using the Alignment tool on wires can cause a LabVIEW crash. 656516 Some VIs that are runnable in LabVIEW 2015 and earlier will report broken in LabVIEW 2016 and later. 657776 Creating a VI for Data Member Access can crash LabVIEW. 658033 In the Rearrange Cases dialog for Event Structure frames, the "Sort" button doesn't sort alphabetically. 658387 Sometimes a terminal with a coercion dot will be displayed as the wrong data type in Context Help. 658923 Custom Probes for LabVIEW classes have erratic block diagram behavior when live drag is enabled. 660055 Comparison primitives with waveform as input in "Compare Aggregate" mode can cause a LabVIEW crash at runtime.

Refer to the LabVIEW Help, accessible by selecting Help?LabVIEW Help from LabVIEW, for information about LabVIEW 2017 SP1.

LabVIEW dropped support for Intel 32-bit versions of Linux distributions on July 1, 2016. Versions of LabVIEW that ship after July 1, 2016 may install and execute on Intel 32-bit distributions, but official support is not provided.

Copyright

? 2004–2017 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

For end-user license agreements (EULAs) and copyright notices, conditions, and disclaimers, including information regarding certain third-party components used in LabVIEW, refer to the Copyright topic of the LabVIEW Help.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help?Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

374718H-01