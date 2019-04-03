Transform a Test Organization Into a Strategic Asset

The user interface, or human machine interface (HMI), is one of the key decision-making factors for automotive consumers worldwide. In-vehicle infotainment (IVI) or car multimedia systems together with digital cockpits heavily influence how drivers and passengers feel about their vehicles. HMI-related automotive electronics encompass 70 percent of all code in the car, and ever-increasing new features such as augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) and over-the-air (OTA) communications make it harder for engineers to validate the system and ramp up the production infrastructure on tight deadlines. Successful automotive OEMs and tier 1 suppliers have transformed their test organizations into strategic assets to increase their differentiation and compete in the market.