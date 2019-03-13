Full Force Ahead at 2019 NI Events

In 2019, National Instruments is consolidating NIDays into two events to help engineers and scientists around the globe move full force ahead in their work. NIDays Europe and NIDays Asia are pan-regional events that deliver the energy, learnings, and insights from our flagship NIWeek to your region.

Engineers and global industry leaders gather at NIDays to learn about the NI software-defined platform for accelerating the development of automated test and automated measurement systems. These events also provide greater opportunities for industry networking and interaction with global NI partners and leadership.

Join us at NIDays Europe and NIDays Asia to explore the latest technology automated test and automated measurement professionals are using to meet their application challenges.

Location and Dates:

NIDays Europe NIDays Asia Locations: Munich, Germany

International Congress Center – Munich

Dates: Week of November 18 Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai International Conference Center

Dates: Week of November 11

Features:

NIDays Europe NIDays Asia 100+ technical sessions over two days

25+ training and certification opportunities

100+ demos from 50+ exhibitors on the exposition floor

Networking with industry peers

Access to NI leadership, sales, and R&D

Inspiring keynote speakers

Alliance Day keynotes and sessions

Europe Test Advisory Council and other special events 30+ technical sessions

Training and certification opportunities

40+ demos from 15+ exhibitors

Networking with industry peers

Access to NI leadership, sales, and R&D

Inspiring keynote speakers

Alliance Day keynotes and sessions

Asia Test Advisory Council and other special events

Local Opportunities

In addition to NIWeek and NIDays, we are excited to announce more targeted industry forums throughout the year. At these events, customers and partners can network with each other and NI staff and can learn more about the latest innovations in NI automated test and automated measurement systems. For more information on events in your area, visit ni.com/events.

Have we piqued your curiosity? Below are FAQs to help you go full force.

Q: Will NI hold these events in different cities each year?

A: We will investigate rotating these events among cities in Europe and Asia after the first couple of years. For 2019, we will announce the venues and dates on March 15.

Q: How long are the NIDays events?

A: NIDays Europe and NIDays Asia are two-day events. NIWeek is four days.

Q: What is the plan for the industry-aligned forums?

A: We will continue to host these events in 2019. In addition to NIDays and NIWeek, we are hosting more targeted industry events and forums throughout the year. These are local opportunities for our customers and partners to network with each other and NI staff and to learn more about the latest innovations in NI automated test and automated measurement systems. For more information on events in your area, visit ni.com/events.

Q: When does the NIDays website go live?

A: It goes live March 15. It features information about NIDays Europe and NIDays Asia, including the opportunity to register.

Q: How much does it cost to attend NIDays?

A: The pricing for these events will be announced on March 15, when the event website goes live.

Q: When will the NIDays dates and venues be announced?

A: NI will announce them on March 15.

Q: Can we exhibit at and/or sponsor these events?

A: Yes, you can choose to exhibit and sponsor at all three events (NIWeek, NIDays Europe, and NIDays Asia) or at individual events. Watch for more information on sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities on March 15. If you already signed up for an exhibit or sponsorship, we will work with you after March 15 to ensure a smooth transition to the new event structure.

Alliance Day Questions:

Q: Does NIDays include Alliance Day?

A: Yes, NIDays Europe and NIDays Asia each include an Alliance Day. As part of the transition, a regional Alliance Day is scheduled in Amsterdam in March. Moving forward, NI will hold Alliance Day events only during NIWeek, NIDays Europe, and NIDays Asia.

Q: Why should a partner choose to attend Alliance Day at NIDays?

A: Partners who are unable or choose not to attend Alliance Day at NIWeek can benefit from a similar experience at an expanded Alliance Day event in their regions.

Q: How is Alliance Day at NIDays like Alliance Day at NIWeek?

A: Similar to the event at NIWeek, Alliance Day at NIDays offers an executive keynote, industry segment sessions, product roadmaps, technical training, exhibits, and collaboration with NI sales. Though this event is smaller, partners can still take advantage of engagements with NI leadership, subject-matter experts, and a broad customer audience.

Q: How should partners plan to participate in both Alliance Day and a pan-regional NIDays?

A: Partners play a key role at NI events through presentations, exhibits, demos, and customer meetings. We will make sure the schedule allows for important tasks like booth setup, speaker prep, and meetings.

We look forward to seeing you in 2019!

©2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved. National Instruments, NI, ni.com, and NIWeek are trademarks of National Instruments. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies. A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.