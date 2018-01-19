Build Custom Embedded Systems Faster

The CompactRIO Single-Board Controller contains a powerful Zynq All-Programmable System on Chip, along with I/O and power peripherals, and a high-density connector for custom daughterboards. Paired with productive development and deployment software, the complete middleware solution shortens time to market.
You can use the LabVIEW FPGA Module to program the FPGA of any CompactRIO Controller. The module provides a graphical alternative to HDL that simplifies I/O interfacing and data communication and eliminates the need to define complex timing constraints and place and route settings.
You can build applications on NI Linux Real-Time, which combines openness with determinism. With this flexibility, you can program in various languages or extend capabilities with third-party packages. Also achieve tighter timing for control loops or operations with a validated deterministic OS.
With the CompactRIO Single-Board Controller, you can focus on your core IP by outsourcing low-level engineering tasks associated with complex board design. Several business considerations like cost, time to market, and opportunity cost factor into the decision to use a rugged, customizable commercial off-the-shelf solution.
Ventura Aerospace delivered a cost-effective and reliable fire suppression control system for FedEx Express freighter aircraft based on CompactRIO.
Embedded Specialty Partners provide solutions and consulting for embedded projects. Services range from software consulting to carrier board design to turnkey solutions.
You can try the CompactRIO platform with this evaluation kit, which uses the same reconfigurable I/O (RIO) architecture across packaged controllers, single-board controllers, and System on Modules (SOMs).
Webcast
Introduction to the LabVIEW FPGA Module
Discover the benefits of FPGA-based hardware and how LabVIEW is uniquely suited for FPGA programming due to the dataflow paradigm and inherent parallelism.
