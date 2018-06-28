Onosokki_ORF DataPlugin

This DataPlugin supports reading / importing of Onosokki_ORF files.
 

 
Note:

To run this DataPlugin, you need to install the Onosokki library from the InstDs21Dll.EXE in "ORF_sampleC#\ORFSampleProgram(C#)\Share ".


Note:

  • To run this DataPlugin in a 64-bit environment, please download the DataPlugin bridge available on this page. In the 64-bit application setup, you may experience greater loading times and the DataPlugin will not display any error messages. If the 64-bit application is much slower than the 32-bit application, please request performance improvement here.
  • Requirements:
    • DIAdem 2015 SP2 or LabVIEW 2017
    • 32-bit DataPlugin version

     

    File Extension: *.ORF
    Direction: Read / ---
    Last Change: July 19, 2017 [1.1.06774]

     
     

     
     

     

