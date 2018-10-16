Home Innovations Wireless

Wireless technology is constantly evolving, and wireless design and test require a flexible and more cost-effective approach.

Advantages of the NI Approach

Faster Test

NI uses high-performance FPGAs and CPU-based processing power to deliver measurement speeds that are up to 10X faster than traditional test equipment.

Customization

You can adapt to future requirements with modular, flexible, and powerful design and test systems featuring NI hardware and software.

Rapid Prototyping

You can quickly prototype next-generation wireless systems, from the next 802.11 revision to 5G, using NI software defined radio systems.

Applications

Featured Content

The mmWave Transceiver System is a mmWave software defined radio (SDR) with radio heads that cover the 27.5–29.5 GHz and 71–76 GHz frequency band, enabling channel sounding and real-time two-way MIMO.

Device-to-device (D2D) communication enables new device-centric communication that doesn't require the next generation of vehicles to interact with the network infrastructure.

Nokia Networks is paving the way for next-generation wireless communications by working with NI to investigate mobile access in the mmWave frequency spectrum.

5 Things to Know About 5G New Radio

 

3GPP Release 15 introduced a formal definition of a 5G New Radio (NR) mobile communications standard. Learn 5 things about the standard’s new features and solutions. 

 

mmWave Communications System Prototyping


NI’s mmWave Transceiver System is a modular set of hardware that you can use for a variety of applications from channel sounding to prototyping real-time two-way communications systems. 

 

 