What Is FlexRIO?

FlexRIO offers the flexibility of custom hardware without the cost of custom design by combining large, user-programmable FPGAs and high-performance analog, digital, and RF I/O.

Leverage the Latest Converters

The vision behind the FlexRIO product line is to provide you with the latest high-speed converter technologies before they are widely available in commercial instruments. With FlexRIO, you can develop applications that continue to push requirements for sample rate, bandwidth, resolution, and channel count.

Process Signals in Real Time

FlexRIO can help you keep up with faster converters. The modules with Xilinx Kintex UltraScale FPGAs and the LabVIEW FPGA Module together provide you the resources needed to engineer complex algorithms, process data in real time between the I/O and CPU, and deploy your designs to hardware.

Ease Into FPGA Programming

The software behind FlexRIO gives you the flexibility to implement a custom FPGA design from scratch and the support of starting from a host-based driver. You can program the FPGA with LabVIEW FPGA or Xilinx Vivado, using the Xilinx Vivado Project Export feature.

Synchronize Multiple Modules

FlexRIO takes advantage of the inherent timing and synchronization capabilities of PXI. This means you can synchronize multiple modules with subsample jitter between channels. FlexRIO modules with integrated I/O also support NI-TClk technology, which makes it simple to program this synchronization.

Stream Data With PCI Express x8 Gen 3

FlexRIO modules with integrated I/O use PCI Express x8 Gen 3 connectivity to stream data up to 7 GB/s across the PXI backplane. If you are communicating with another module in the chassis, NI peer-to-peer streaming enables point-to-point communication so you don't have to pass data through the CPU.

The University of Helsinki used FlexRIO and LabVIEW to bridge academic proof-of-concept studies and perform quick prototyping for cutting-edge medical research.

Furuno designed, prototyped, and evaluated weather radar features much faster with FlexRIO compared to a conventional design approach.

Learn about the user-programmable FPGAs and high-performance I/O modules that make up the original FlexRIO architecture.

