What Is PXI?

The PXI platform has grown parallel to the rising demand for processing power and bandwidth over the past decades. It continues to evolve as technology advances by incorporating the latest PCI Express switches for faster data throughput, the latest Intel multicore processors for faster and more efficient parallel testing, the latest FPGA technology from Xilinx to push signal processing algorithms to the edge, and the latest data converters from TI and ADI to continually increase the measurement range and performance of PXI instrumentation.