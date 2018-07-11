Home Shop What is LabVIEW? Select Your LabVIEW Edition

Every Purchase of LabVIEW Includes LabVIEW 2018 and LabVIEW NXG

The selection you make gives you that edition of LabVIEW 2018 and the corresponding edition of LabVIEW NXG. Choose the edition that best meets your needs, or consider purchasing LabVIEW as part of one of our software suites.

 

All LabVIEW editions are available in English, French, German, Korean, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.

  LabVIEW Base LabVIEW Full LabVIEW Professional
Key differentiators
  • Recommended for desktop measurement applications
  • Includes device drivers for NI hardware and third-party instruments
  • Includes basic mathematics and signal processing
  • Recommended for inline advanced mathematics and signal processing
  • Required for signal processing add-ons
  • Required for real-time and FPGA hardware
  • Recommended for applications requiring code validation
  • Includes code and application deployment capabilities
  • Includes multiple software engineering add-ons
Included LabVIEW NXG editions
 LabVIEW NXG Base LabVIEW NXG Full LabVIEW NXG Professional
OS Support
Windows      
Mac    
Linux    
Standard Service Program
One year of technical support      
One year of software upgrades      
Access to Software Technology Preview      
Access to 24/7 online training courses      
Subscription license available  
Hardware Integration
Acquiring data from NI hardware      
Acquiring data from third-party hardware      
Deploying to real-time hardware Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1
Deploying to FPGA hardware Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1
Programming Capabilities
Native graphical programming      
Multithreaded code execution      
Code debugging      
Event-driven programming      
Object-oriented programming      
Mathematics
Standard math functions      
Probability and statistics      
Linear algebra    
Curve fitting    
Differential equations    
Interpolation and extrapolation    
Calculus    
Signal Processing and Control
Signal measurements    
Signal generation    
PID and fuzzy logic    
Signal conditioning and filtering    
Windowing    
Signal operations    
Transforms    
Wavelet analysis Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1
Time series analysis Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1
Vision analysis Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1
Model-based control and simulation Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1
Read, Write, Share Data
Read and write to file      
Network communications      
Visualize and analyze image files Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1
Web services    
Report generation for Microsoft Office Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1  
Database connectivity Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1  
Software Engineering Tools
Graphical diff and merge  
Dynamic code analysis Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1  
Static code analysis Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1  
Unit testing framework Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1  
Software Interoperability and Code Integration
Call DLLs and .NET assemblies      
Integrate text-based source code (C/C++, Python, and more)      
Integrate your code created with The MathWorks, Inc. MATLAB® software/Octave Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1
Design application with UML-based statecharts Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1
Code Deployment and Distribution
Build executables Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1  
Build shared libraries Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1  
Build installers Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1  
Control programs remotely through Internet    

  LabVIEW NXG Base LabVIEW NXG Full LabVIEW NXG Professional
Key differentiators
  • Recommended for desktop measurement applications
  • Includes device drivers for NI hardware and third-party instruments
  • Includes basic mathematics and signal processing
  • Recommended for performing inline advanced mathematics and signal processing
  • Includes LabVIEW NXG Base functionality
     
  • Recommended for deploying source code and applications
  • Includes LabVIEW NXG Full functionality
Included LabVIEW 2018 editions
 LabVIEW 2018 Base
 LabVIEW 2018 Full
 LabVIEW 2018 Professional
OS Support
Windows      
Mac
Linux
Standard Service Program
One year of technical support      
One year of software upgrades      
Access to Software Technology Preview      
Access to 24/7 online training courses      
Subscription license available  
Hardware Integration
NI and third-party hardware auto-discovery and driver install      
In-product hardware configuration and documentation      
Visual system representation and configuration      
Acquiring data from NI hardware (data acquisition, electronic test and instrumentation, and wireless design and test)      
Acquiring data from third-party hardware      
Deploy to NI real-time hardware (PXI Controller with NI Linux Real-Time OS for wireless prototyping) Requires suite2
Deploy to NI FPGA hardware (USRP RIO and FlexRIO for wireless prototyping) Requires suite2
Programming Environment
Native graphical programming      
Multithreaded code execution      
Code debugging      
Event-driven programming      
Object-oriented programming      
Ability to view signals and configure hardware with measurement panel      
Data capture, viewing, and storage      
Ability to analyze data sets and visually adjust parameters with interactive panels      
Dynamic control of UI elements, VIs, and the environment      
In-product interactive learning and help      
Unified search for quick access to relevant examples and learning      
Ability to develop web-based applications Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1
Mathematics
Standard math functions      
Probability and statistics      
Linear algebra    
Curve fitting    
Differential equations    
Interpolation and extrapolation    
Calculus    
Signal Processing and Control
Signal measurements    
Signal generation    
PID and fuzzy logic    
Signal conditioning and filtering    
Windowing    
Signal operations    
Transforms    
Vision analysis Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1
Read, Write, Share Data
Read and write to file      
Visualize and analyze image files Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1
Data Communications
TCP/IP, UDP APIs      
Network Streams API      
Queues      
Programmatic Shared Variable API migration      
HTTP API      
Software Interoperability and Code Integration
Open DAQExpress project files      
Call C DLLs      
Integrate in-line C code      
Code Deployment and Distribution
Build desktop applications (EXEs) Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1  
Build binary libraries (GLLs) Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1  
Build source libraries Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1  
Package management–based software distribution Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1  

LabVIEW Real-Time Module

The LabVIEW Real-Time Module enables you to develop and debug code that you compile and then download and deterministically execute on embedded hardware.

LabVIEW FPGA Module

The LabVIEW FPGA Module enables you to develop and debug custom hardware logic that you can compile and download on NI reconfigurable I/O (RIO) hardware.

LabVIEW Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit

The LabVIEW Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit enables you to develop applications that require time-frequency, time-series, and wavelets analysis.

NI Vision Development Module

The NI Vision Development Module enables you to develop machine vision and image processing applications for Windows and real-time systems.

LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office

The LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office enables you to programmatically create and edit Microsoft Word and Excel reports from LabVIEW.

LabVIEW Database Connectivity Toolkit

The LabVIEW Database Connectivity Toolkit enables you to connect to local and remote databases and implement database operations without SQL programming.

LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit

The LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit enables you to debug and enforce coding techniques that impact application performance, functionality, or maintainability.

LabVIEW Unit Test Framework Toolkit

The LabVIEW Unit Test Framework Toolkit enables automating VI unit testing to perform functional validation and show that applications properly function.

LabVIEW Mathscript RT Module

The LabVIEW Mathscript RT Module enables you to integrate your custom .m files running the scripts both on Windows and Real-Time OSs.

LabVIEW Control Design and Simulation Module

The LabVIEW Control Design and Simulation Module enables you to analyze open-loop models, design closed-loop controllers, and simulate systems.

LabVIEW Application Builder Module

The LabVIEW Application Builder Module enables you to create and deploy stand-alone applications developed in LabVIEW.

LabVIEW DataFinder Toolkit

The LabVIEW DataFinder Toolkit enables you to create data management systems for handling and analyzing large data sets from tests and simulations.

LabVIEW Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit

The LabVIEW Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit enables you to investigate the run-time execution of a LabVIEW application to detect and locate code issues.

LabVIEW Statechart Module

The LabVIEW Statechart Module enables you to develop statechart diagrams, define behaviors, and deploy statecharts to a variety of targets.

SystemLink

SystemLink is data communications and transfer software for distributed systems.

LabVIEW Communications Systems Design Suite

The LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite enables to quickly build a wireless communications prototype.

LabVIEW NXG Web Module

The LabVIEW NXG Web Module allows engineers to design and deploy web-based user interfaces (UIs).

Vision Development Module

The Vision Development Module provides hundreds of functions for developing and deploying machine vision applications.

LabVIEW NXG Application Builder

The LabVIEW NXG Application Builder enables you to create libraries and stand-alone executables for deployment and distribution.

1Add-ons provide all functionality for a feature, but you must purchase them separately.

2Software suites expand the power of LabVIEW, but you must purchase them separately.

MATLAB® is a registered trademark of The MathWorks, Inc.

The registered trademark Linux® is used pursuant to a sublicense from LMI, the exclusive licensee of Linus Torvalds, owner of the mark on a worldwide basis.