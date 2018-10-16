A Smarter Approach to Wafer-Level Parametric Test

Wafer-Level Parametric Test
Wafer-level test engineers need to reduce test time without sacrificing measurement quality and accuracy.
As IC manufacturers continue to introduce new and innovative processes with decreasing device geometries, they need to ensure the additional complexity from these changes does not affect the long-term reliability of their ICs. As technologies evolve at a rapid pace, semiconductor manufacturers must increase the amount of reliability data they collect and analyze while decreasing the cost of test. When faced with this problem of more data at a lower cost, many reliability engineers find they cannot solve it using traditional reliability solutions, so they are turning toward modular, flexible solutions that can scale to fit their needs.
Learn the basics of the PXI platform for semiconductor characterization with architectural notes, relevant case studies, and performance metrics.
Use the PXI platform to reduce test time, decrease cost by 75 percent, and perform process experiments that were previously impossible.
PXI provides the foundation for high-uptime, SMU-per-pin wafer-level reliability systems powered by the latest commercial processors and best-in-class PXI SMU portfolio.
NI SMUs combine the power and measurement performance of traditional box SMUs with NI technology that makes them smaller, faster, and more flexible.
