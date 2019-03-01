Power Electronics for E-Mobility

Powertrain Test
Electric vehicle (EV) power electronic components (battery packs, inverters, traction motors, and so on) are rapidly evolving. These powertrain technology innovations are driving the need for highly adaptable test systems for new EV, internal combustion engine (ICE), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and hybrid designs.
A confluence of emissions regulations, core technology advances, and competitive pressures is causing automakers to aggressively invest in new EV powertrain technologies and power electronics or "e-mobility" solutions. Different architectures are vying for prominence in various segments of the market. Hybrids, PHEVs, battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and fuel cell electric vehicles are all under intense development. The race to deliver increasingly complex power electronics technologies to market is challenging test teams with an explosion of test cases and no historical precedent to help them address new and different types of characterization and durability test. NI offers a flexible, platform-based test approach that engineers can use across the design V to accelerate test development, expand test coverage, and efficiently manage data and systems. NI gives test teams the tools they need to turn their organization's powertrain test capabilities into a competitive advantage.
Learn new test methodologies for conducting physical test, achieving higher fidelity motor simulation for signal-level hardware in-the-loop (HIL) test, and blending the two through power-level HIL test.
Using NI hardware and software for FPGA-based simulation, Subaru achieved the speed and model fidelity required for the verification of an electric motor ECU.
EV power electronics are highly dynamic and require high-performance real-time test capabilities for accurate electric motor simulation.
These best practices for powertrain HIL test ensure you achieve maximum test coverage and future-proof your system against upcoming technology requirements.
