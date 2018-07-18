How Do I Use DIAdem to Streamline My Measurement Data Post-Processing? 

DIAdem helps you automate your entire measurement data post-processing workflow with a script recorder and intuitive script editor that reduce the amount of time you spend on repetitive data-processing tasks.
Streamline your measurement data post-processing with DIAdem. Quickly automate your workflows by creating scripts based on all the actions you take in other DIAdem panels. Create advanced DIAdem scripts for complete control using the included script editor. Develop custom DIAdem applications specifically tailored for technicians or others, so they too can automate their measurement data post-processing.
DIAdem includes a script recorder to help you quickly create a basic script you can improve on. The script recorder automatically creates a script based on all the actions you take in other DIAdem panels, allowing you to quickly automate your workflow.
Use the DIAdem script editor to create advanced scripts that can control every aspect of DIAdem, automating your entire measurement data post-processing workflow. The script editor gives you the ability to create VB Scripts and includes IntelliSense and in-depth help files for a smooth scripting experience.
Develop custom DIAdem applications that include user dialog boxes for technicians or others, so they too can automate measurement data post-processing with a custom application made specifically for them.