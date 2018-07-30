The Future of Wireless Communication

5G NR for Wireless Communications
Explore the leading perspectives and technology driving next-generation wireless communications systems and applications.
5G wireless technology promises a rich, reliable, and hyperconnected world. But from new bands to wider bandwidth and new beamforming technology, 5G New Radio (NR) presents significant design and test challenges. Learn about the new 3GPP standard in our quick summary, 5 Things to Know About 5G New Radio.
Rapidly build prototypes using LabVIEW Communications with USRP devices.
Resource Guide
The Essential Resource Guide to 3GPP
Our complete guide provides an overview and update covering:
Bristol and Lund universities are taking their record-setting research outside the lab in a field trial with British Telecommunications (BT) at its Adastral Park facility. The research team’s 128-element Massive MIMO system demonstrates that Massive MIMO technology can deliver ultra-fast data rates to many smartphones and tablets.
The next-generation Wireless Research Handbook includes user examples from around the world. Gain a comprehensive look at the technology researchers use to accelerate prototyping and design.
5G innovation doesn’t stop at design. Test and measurement solutions will be key in the commercialization cycle, but 5G requires a different approach to test than previous wireless technologies. Find out what it’s going to take to make 5G a reality.