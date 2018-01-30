Accelerate Your Engineering

The NI Platform
NI accelerates engineering success by providing you with an open, software-centric platform that takes advantage of modular hardware and an expansive ecosystem.
The NI platform comprises three key elements: productive software, modular hardware, and an expansive ecosystem. Software is the core element of this platform. It enables you to build the exact systems you need for your application. With the extensibility of this platform, you can build on your ideas and protect your investments by reusing your existing equipment more. Read how one expert compares the benefits of the NI software portfolio with a traditional OS.
Our extensive portfolio of software, from LabVIEW to TestStand, helps you translate your programming ideas into reality, reduce project development times, improve system performance, and deliver business insights based on collected data.
NI modular hardware, which ranges from high-performance RF instrumentation to low-cost measurement devices, has flexible I/O that helps you to reconfigure hardware in software and avoid buying new equipment every time application needs change.
With seamless integration of flexible hardware and productive software from one vendor, you can design measurement and control systems more rapidly. NI software and I/O hardware work together so you can stop sweating the details and focus on designing better systems faster.
The openness and flexibility of the NI platform allows you to choose to use NI software and hardware or third-party tools in multiple different combinations. You can accelerate your system design to reduce complexity, innovate faster, and continually integrate new technologies based on the tools that you prefer.
Unlocking the Platform
Our Software Is the Key
NI combines core software functionality, such as integrated data analysis, extensive hardware integration, and highly productive development semantics, with specialized capabilities for target applications, such as LTE IP, asynchronous communications design, and automated test sequence management, and a commitment to your success through services and training to help you design and test the world around you faster, at a lower cost, and with higher quality.
Staying ahead of the curve means thinking beyond current challenges and developing solutions for the future. Because we know it’s tough to keep up with the staggering pace of change, the NI Trend Watch provides insight into some of today’s biggest engineering trends and challenges.
The NI ecosystem helps you build innovative systems more efficiently by providing services and support, software add-ons, and solution partners around the globe.
NI offers a combination of productive software, high-quality drivers, and modular hardware that helps you build user-defined solutions.