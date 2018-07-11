Select Your LabVIEW Edition

The selection you make gives you that edition of LabVIEW 2018 and the corresponding edition of LabVIEW NXG. Choose the edition that best meets your needs, or consider purchasing LabVIEW as part of one of our software suites.
All LabVIEW editions are available in English, French, German, Korean, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.
|Free trial
|—
|—
|
FREE TRIAL
|Key differentiators
|
|
|
|Included LabVIEW NXG editions
|LabVIEW NXG Base
|LabVIEW NXG Full
|LabVIEW NXG Professional
|OS Support
|Windows
|Mac
|—
|Linux
|—
|Standard Service Program
|One year of technical support
|One year of software upgrades
|Access to Software Technology Preview
|Access to 24/7 online training courses
|Subscription license available
|—
|—
|Hardware Integration
|Acquiring data from NI hardware
|Acquiring data from third-party hardware
|Deploying to real-time hardware
|—
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Deploying to FPGA hardware
|—
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Programming Capabilities
|Native graphical programming
|Multithreaded code execution
|Code debugging
|Event-driven programming
|Object-oriented programming
|Mathematics
|Standard math functions
|Probability and statistics
|Linear algebra
|—
|Curve fitting
|—
|Differential equations
|—
|Interpolation and extrapolation
|—
|Calculus
|—
|Signal Processing and Control
|Signal measurements
|—
|Signal generation
|—
|PID and fuzzy logic
|—
|Signal conditioning and filtering
|—
|Windowing
|—
|Signal operations
|—
|Transforms
|—
|Wavelet analysis
|—
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Time series analysis
|—
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Vision analysis
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Model-based control and simulation
|—
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Read, Write, Share Data
|Read and write to file
|Network communications
|Visualize and analyze image files
|—
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Web services
|—
|Report generation for Microsoft Office
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Database connectivity
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Software Engineering Tools
|Graphical diff and merge
|—
|—
|Dynamic code analysis
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Static code analysis
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Unit testing framework
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Software Interoperability and Code Integration
|Call DLLs and .NET assemblies
|Integrate text-based source code (C/C++, Python, and more)
|Integrate your code created with The MathWorks, Inc. MATLAB® software/Octave
|—
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Design application with UML-based statecharts
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Code Deployment and Distribution
|Build executables
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Build shared libraries
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Build installers
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Control programs remotely through Internet
|—
All LabVIEW editions are available in English, French, German, Korean, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.
|Free trial
|—
|—
|
FREE TRIAL
|Key differentiators
|
|
|
|Included LabVIEW 2018 editions
|LabVIEW 2018 Base
|LabVIEW 2018 Full
|LabVIEW 2018 Professional
|OS Support
|Windows
|Mac
|—
|—
|—
|Linux
|—
|—
|—
|Standard Service Program
|One year of technical support
|One year of software upgrades
|Access to Software Technology Preview
|Access to 24/7 online training courses
|Subscription license available
|—
|—
|Hardware Integration
|NI and third-party hardware auto-discovery and driver install
|In-product hardware configuration and documentation
|Visual system representation and configuration
|Acquiring data from NI hardware (data acquisition, electronic test and instrumentation, and wireless design and test)
|Acquiring data from third-party hardware
|Deploy to NI real-time hardware (PXI Controller with NI Linux Real-Time OS for wireless prototyping)
|—
|—
|Requires suite2
|Deploy to NI FPGA hardware (USRP RIO and FlexRIO for wireless prototyping)
|—
|—
|Requires suite2
|Programming Environment
|Native graphical programming
|Multithreaded code execution
|Code debugging
|Event-driven programming
|Object-oriented programming
|Ability to view signals and configure hardware with measurement panel
|Data capture, viewing, and storage
|Ability to analyze data sets and visually adjust parameters with interactive panels
|Dynamic control of UI elements, VIs, and the environment
|In-product interactive learning and help
|Unified search for quick access to relevant examples and learning
|Ability to develop web-based applications
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Mathematics
|Standard math functions
|Probability and statistics
|Linear algebra
|—
|Curve fitting
|—
|Differential equations
|—
|Interpolation and extrapolation
|—
|Calculus
|—
|Signal Processing and Control
|Signal measurements
|—
|Signal generation
|—
|PID and fuzzy logic
|—
|Signal conditioning and filtering
|—
|Windowing
|—
|Signal operations
|—
|Transforms
|—
|Vision analysis
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Read, Write, Share Data
|Read and write to file
|Visualize and analyze image files
|—
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Data Communications
|TCP/IP, UDP APIs
|Network Streams API
|Queues
|Programmatic Shared Variable API migration
|HTTP API
|Software Interoperability and Code Integration
|Open DAQExpress project files
|Call C DLLs
|Integrate in-line C code
|Code Deployment and Distribution
|Build desktop applications (EXEs)
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Build binary libraries (GLLs)
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Build source libraries
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
|Package management–based software distribution
|Requires add-on1
|Requires add-on1
The LabVIEW Real-Time Module enables you to develop and debug code that you compile and then download and deterministically execute on embedded hardware.
The LabVIEW FPGA Module enables you to develop and debug custom hardware logic that you can compile and download on NI reconfigurable I/O (RIO) hardware.
The LabVIEW Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit enables you to develop applications that require time-frequency, time-series, and wavelets analysis.
The NI Vision Development Module enables you to develop machine vision and image processing applications for Windows and real-time systems.
The LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office enables you to programmatically create and edit Microsoft Word and Excel reports from LabVIEW.
The LabVIEW Database Connectivity Toolkit enables you to connect to local and remote databases and implement database operations without SQL programming.
The LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit enables you to debug and enforce coding techniques that impact application performance, functionality, or maintainability.
The LabVIEW Unit Test Framework Toolkit enables automating VI unit testing to perform functional validation and show that applications properly function.
The LabVIEW Mathscript RT Module enables you to integrate your custom .m files running the scripts both on Windows and Real-Time OSs.
The LabVIEW Control Design and Simulation Module enables you to analyze open-loop models, design closed-loop controllers, and simulate systems.
The LabVIEW Application Builder Module enables you to create and deploy stand-alone applications developed in LabVIEW.
The LabVIEW DataFinder Toolkit enables you to create data management systems for handling and analyzing large data sets from tests and simulations.
The LabVIEW Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit enables you to investigate the run-time execution of a LabVIEW application to detect and locate code issues.
The LabVIEW Statechart Module enables you to develop statechart diagrams, define behaviors, and deploy statecharts to a variety of targets.
SystemLink is data communications and transfer software for distributed systems.
The LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite enables to quickly build a wireless communications prototype.
The LabVIEW NXG Web Module allows engineers to design and deploy web-based user interfaces (UIs).
The Vision Development Module provides hundreds of functions for developing and deploying machine vision applications.
The LabVIEW NXG Application Builder enables you to create libraries and stand-alone executables for deployment and distribution.
1Add-ons provide all functionality for a feature, but you must purchase them separately.
2Software suites expand the power of LabVIEW, but you must purchase them separately.
MATLAB® is a registered trademark of The MathWorks, Inc.
The registered trademark Linux® is used pursuant to a sublicense from LMI, the exclusive licensee of Linus Torvalds, owner of the mark on a worldwide basis.