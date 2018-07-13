NI Expertise Overview

Condition Monitoring
Machine condition monitoring tracks machine or asset conditions to predict mechanical wear and failure. Vibration, noise, and temperature are key state indicators. Data trends can show how to prevent unexpected failure and costly repair.
Maintenance, operations, and reliability engineers and technicians rely on condition monitoring and predictive maintenance techniques to ensure critical equipment such as turbines, generators, pumps, compressors, and motors operate more efficiently and last longer. NI has integrated over 30 years of measurement experience to monitor the health and condition of assets, equipment, and processes to ensure safe, reliable, and efficient operation of industrial equipment.
NI InsightCM™ Enterprise meets the challenges of scaling condition monitoring across a power generation fleet.
Using the CompactRIO platform with NI software, Lime designed a rugged pump monitoring system that monitors the operating parameters of a reciprocating pump.
NI products can efficently provide wind turbine monitoring and control applications to help with preventive measures.
The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 950 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.