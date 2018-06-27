NI Expertise Overview

Embedded Software Test
Cost, availability, and safety make testing aerospace and defense systems in real-world settings impractical. Hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation can virtually test embedded technologies like single-board computers and electronic chassis.
Success in the aerospace and defense industry demands that you deliver a high-uptime product with zero quality escapes. To reduce cost and ensure system reliability, engineers use HIL simulation to test embedded systems virtually before running higher risk, more expensive, and time-consuming real-world tests. NI’s test solutions empower reliable testing with a flexible, software-defined platform that drives down schedule risk by replacing custom design and integration effort with modular commercial off-the-shelf components and interfaces. With this approach, you can augment your current investments with newer and more widely available technology that is actively proven through global use. With the flexibility and breadth of the NI platform, you can use the same hardware and software to test advanced RF applications, signal intelligence, software defined radios, avionics systems, flight controllers, and more.
Saab uses NI's switch load signal conditioning (SLSC) to replace custom systems for line-replaceable unit (LRU) testing on the world's most cost-effective fighter plane.
This resource kit includes technical tutorials for HIL applications. Learn more about HIL test system architectures, selecting HIL test system I/O interfaces, and using fault insertion units for electronic testing.
Learn about NI's platform-based approach for reliable and customizable HIL testing.
The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 950 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.
Application Resource
Minimize Schedule Risk for LRU Testing
Learn how NI and its partners are focused on accelerating the process of building an aerospace LRU test system, so you can focus on what matters more—using your expertise to produce an optimized product.
