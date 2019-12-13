RMX-410x Power Supply Driver for IVI 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Download Language: English

Product Line: Power Supplies

Version: 1.1

Release date: 12-13-2019

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

Thank you for using NI RMX-410x Power Supplies. This driver provides LabVIEW 2019 and LabVIEW NXG 3.0 IVI support for customers using NI RMX-410x Rack-Mount Programmable DC Power Supplies.



Supported Hardware

NI RMX-410x Power Supply Driver for IVI supports the following rack-mount power supplies:

  • RMX-4101 (RMX20-10-LAN)
  • RMX-4102 (RMX20-20-LAN)
  • RMX-4104 (RMX20-40-LAN)
  • RMX-4101 (RMX36-6-LAN)
  • RMX-4102 (RMX36-12-LAN)
  • RMX-4104 (RMX36-24-LAN)
  • RMX-4101 (RMX60-3.5-LAN)
  • RMX-4102 (RMX60-7-LAN)
  • RMX-4104 (RMX60-14-LAN)
  • RMX-4101 (RMX100-2-LAN)
  • RMX-4102 (RMX100-4-LAN)
  • RMX-4104 (RMX100-8-LAN)

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install RMX-410x Power Supply Driver for IVI:

  1. Close all NI software
  2. Download, extract, and run the self-extracting executable nirmx410x.exe. This will install nirmx410x IVI Specific Driver 1.0 and all necessary driver files.

To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file.

The system requirements for the attached utility are below:
- NI-VISA 5.0 or later
- Visual C++ 2008 Runtime Engine
- Microsoft .NET Framework 2.0 or later

