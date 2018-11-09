NI R Series Multifunction RIO 18.5 - NI R Series MultifunctionRIO Device Drivers January 2019 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Filesize: 2049.46 MB

Checksum (MD5): 1ec2c71af20c7a488a8efc84b8758e34

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.
Supporting Files:

Download Language: Chinese (Simplified); English; Japanese

Product Line: Reconfigurable I/O

Version: January 2019

Release date: 11-09-2018

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

Note: This driver is the most recent version of the NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers. Search to find out if a patch or more recent version is available. To verify which versions of the NI-RIO driver are compatible with your version of LabVIEW refer to NI-RIO and LabVIEW Compatibility page.

NI R Series Multifunction RIO 18.5.0 installs support for R Series devices. NI R Series Multifunction RIO 18.5.0 supports Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit), Windows 10 (32-bit and 64-bit), Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit), and Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit).

Versions of LabVIEW supported by NI R Series Multifunction RIO 18.5.0
LabVIEW 2018 SP1
LabVIEW 2017 SP1
LabVIEW 2016
LabVIEW 2015 SP1

Updates for NI R Series Multifunction RIO 18.5.0
Check the readme.html above for What's New

Known Issues for NI R Series Multifunction RIO 18.5.0
Check the readme.html above for Known Issues
Also check this Product Documentation for a list of known issues based on recent versions of the NI-RIO driver.

Additional Notes
Starting on April 1st, 2016, the operating systems Windows XP, Windows Vista, and Windows Server 2003 will no longer officially be supported by NI software products.

Installation Instructions

Complete the following steps to install the NI R Series Multifunction RIO

  1. Install LabVIEW.
  2. Install any LabVIEW Modules (Real-Time or FPGA).
  3. Install NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers.

More Information

Supported hardware

The following devices are supported for use with this download:

  • NI 9151
  • PCI-7811R
  • PCI-7813R
  • PCIe-7820R
  • PCIe-7821R
  • PCIe-7822R
  • PCIe-7841R
  • PCIe-7842R
  • PCIe-7846
  • PCIe-7851R
  • PCIe-7852R
  • PCIe-7856
  • PCIe-7857
  • PCIe-7858
  • PXI-7811R
  • PXI-7813R
  • PXI-7841R
  • PXI-7842R
  • PXI-7851R
  • PXI-7852R
  • PXI-7853R
  • PXI-7854R
  • PXIe-7820R
  • PXIe-7821R
  • PXIe-7822R
  • PXIe-7846R
  • PXIe-7847R
  • PXIe-7856R
  • PXIe-7857R
  • PXIe-7858R
  • PXIe-7867
  • PXIe-7868
  • USB-7845R
  • USB-7846R
  • USB-7855R
  • USB-7856R

