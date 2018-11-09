Description

Note: This driver is the most recent version of the NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers. Search to find out if a patch or more recent version is available. To verify which versions of the NI-RIO driver are compatible with your version of LabVIEW refer to NI-RIO and LabVIEW Compatibility page.



NI R Series Multifunction RIO 18.5.0 installs support for R Series devices. NI R Series Multifunction RIO 18.5.0 supports Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit), Windows 10 (32-bit and 64-bit), Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit), and Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit).



Versions of LabVIEW supported by NI R Series Multifunction RIO 18.5.0

LabVIEW 2018 SP1

LabVIEW 2017 SP1

LabVIEW 2016

LabVIEW 2015 SP1



Updates for NI R Series Multifunction RIO 18.5.0

Check the readme.html above for What's New



Known Issues for NI R Series Multifunction RIO 18.5.0

Check the readme.html above for Known Issues

Also check this Product Documentation for a list of known issues based on recent versions of the NI-RIO driver.



Additional Notes

Starting on April 1st, 2016, the operating systems Windows XP, Windows Vista, and Windows Server 2003 will no longer officially be supported by NI software products.

