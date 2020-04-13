PXIe-8880 BIOS 2.1.6f0 for Bootable USB Drive 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Available Downloads:

Browser Download

Download Link: BIOS_PXIe-8880_2_1_6f0_USB.zip


To get started:

  • Click the Download Link link above.
  • Your browser will begin downloading the standalone installer for your software.
  • Once the standalone installer has been downloaded, launch the executable and follow the onscreen prompts to complete the installation of your software.

Filesize: 7.75 MB

Checksum (MD5): 8063ef1ecbe05eb91a047ffe31798fb8

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.
Supporting Files:

Download Language: English

Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI

Version: 2.1.6f0

Release date: 04-13-2020

Software type: Firmware

Operating system: Linux RT; Windows 10; Windows 7

Description

PXIe-8880 BIOS 2.1.6f0 is the latest BIOS for the PXIe-8880

Important! Flashing this BIOS will reset your CMOS default settings. Please record changes you have made to them prior to flashing this BIOS!

Installation Instructions

The BIOS for this controller is larger than the storage available on a single floppy. You will need to obtain a USB flash drive to boot the controller and flash the BIOS from DOS.

 

  1. Obtain a USB flash drive that may be overwritten if necessary.
  2. Convert the USB flash drive into a bootable device capable of booting DOS by running the "CreateUSBUtilityDisk.exe".
  3. Insert the USB flash drive into your controller. Set up your controller to boot first from this USB flash drive using the following procedure:
    • While the controller boots, press DEL to enter the BIOS Setup Utility (note all changes made, they may need to be reset after BIOS update is completed)
    • Navigate to LabVIEW RT >> Boot Configuration and ensure that the Windows/Other OS is set. If you changed anything press F10 >> Yes >> Enter to save and reboot
    • (if needed) While rebooting, press DEL to enter the BIOS Setup Utility again.
    • Navigate to Advanced >> SATA Configuration >> SATA Mode Selection and select IDE
    • Navigate to Advanced >> USB Configuration and enable Legacy USB Support
    • Navigate to Advanced >> USB Configuration >> Mass Storage Devices and select Auto
    • Navigate to Boot >> Hard Drive BBS Priorities and move USB to the top of the list (Boot Option #1)
    • Navigate to Boot >> Boot Option #1 and make sure USB is at the top of the list
    • Press F10 >> Yes >> Enter to save and reboot
  4. Once the controller boots into DOS, follow the onscreen instructions in order to flash your BIOS.
  5. Once the system starts the BIOS update process, be sure to let the program complete or you will corrupt the system and it will not boot.
  6. Once the program is finished, remove the USB flash drive and reboot the controller.
  7. If a problem occurs during the flash, contact National Instruments technical support for assistance.

Your Feedback

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit