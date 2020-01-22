Download Link: BIOS_PXIe-8880_2_1_5f1_USB.zip
Filesize: 7.75 MB
Checksum (MD5): b6a2c0a07c4e66e8595b5131850735c9
Download Language: English
Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI
Version: 2.1.5f1
Release date: 01-22-2020
Software type: Firmware
Operating system: Linux RT; Windows 10; Windows 7
PXIe-8880 BIOS 2.1.5f1 is the latest BIOS for the PXIe-8880
Important! Flashing this BIOS will reset your CMOS default settings. Please record changes you have made to them prior to flashing this BIOS!
The BIOS for this controller is larger than the storage available on a single floppy. You will need to obtain a USB flash drive to boot the controller and flash the BIOS from DOS.