Download Link: BIOS_PXI-8820_1.0.2f0_USB.zip
Filesize: 3.75 MB
Checksum (MD5): f4d841be07dff4081569fa5bb3c2cbb6
Download Language: English
Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI
Version: 1.0.2f0
Release date: 04-14-2020
Software type: Firmware
Operating system: Windows
PXI-8820 BIOS 1.0.2f0 is the latest BIOS for the PXI-8820
Important! Flashing this BIOS will reset your CMOS default settings. Please record changes you have made to them prior to flashing this BIOS!
The BIOS for this controller is larger than the storage available on a single floppy. You will need to obtain a USB flash drive to boot the controller and flash the BIOS from DOS.