Download Link: ni-volume-license-manager_3.2.0_offline.iso


To get started:

  • Click the Download Link link above.
  • Your browser will begin downloading the standalone installer for your software.
  • Once the standalone installer has been downloaded, launch the executable and follow the onscreen prompts to complete the installation of your software.

Filesize: 380.88 MB

Checksum (MD5): 95e1632a918e286df51feeb74c4cf1d3

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.

Download Language: English; French; German; Japanese

Product Line: Utility Software

Version: 3.2

Release date: 05-24-2019

Software type: Utility

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit

Description

NI Volume License Manager is a tool designed to help administrators manage licenses purchased through a volume license agreement. You will need a valid volume license file from National Instruments in order to use NI Volume License Manager. The Getting Started Wizard that runs when you first launch NI Volume License Manager will assist you in the process of obtaining a valid volume license file or migrating from another instance of NI Volume License Manager.

