Download Link: ni-volume-license-manager_3.2.0_offline.iso
Filesize: 380.88 MB
Checksum (MD5): 95e1632a918e286df51feeb74c4cf1d3
Download Language: English; French; German; Japanese
Product Line: Utility Software
Version: 3.2
Release date: 05-24-2019
Software type: Utility
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit
NI Volume License Manager is a tool designed to help administrators manage licenses purchased through a volume license agreement. You will need a valid volume license file from National Instruments in order to use NI Volume License Manager. The Getting Started Wizard that runs when you first launch NI Volume License Manager will assist you in the process of obtaining a valid volume license file or migrating from another instance of NI Volume License Manager.