For additional information, please refer to the readme.html attached above. 

Thank you for using NI System Configuration 17.5. NI System Configuration provides a common programmatic interface for customers to find and configure devices and remote systems.

Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI System Configuration. NI System Configuration 17.5 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:

NI Application Software
Versions Supported by NI System Configuration 17.5
NI LabVIEW
NI LabVIEW 2014, 2015 2016 and 2017
LabVIEW Real-Time
LabVIEW Real-Time 2014, 2015 2016 and 2017
LabWindows™/CVI™
LabWindows/CVI 2010 and later

 

Installation Instructions

This distribution includes the following products:

NI System Configuration 17.5
NI Measurement & Automation Explorer 17.5
NI I/O Trace 17.0.1
NI Device Monitor 17.0

Download and run the self-extracting executable. This will run the installer for the products listed.

