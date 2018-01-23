Download Link: syscfg1750full.exe
Filesize: 468.47 MB
Checksum (MD5): c2f273c388a4329daa6f34db3fd7ec3e
Download Language: Chinese (Simplified); English; French; German; Japanese; Korean
Product Line: Utility Software
Version: 17.5
Release date: 01-23-2018
Software type: Utility
Operating system: Pharlap ETS; NI Linux Real Time; VxWorks; Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7; Windows Embedded Standard 7 (SP1); Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit
For additional information, please refer to the readme.html attached above.
Thank you for using NI System Configuration 17.5. NI System Configuration provides a common programmatic interface for customers to find and configure devices and remote systems.
Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI System Configuration. NI System Configuration 17.5 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:
|
NI Application Software
|
Versions Supported by NI System Configuration 17.5
|
NI LabVIEW
|
NI LabVIEW 2014, 2015 2016 and 2017
|
LabVIEW Real-Time
|
LabVIEW Real-Time 2014, 2015 2016 and 2017
|
LabWindows™/CVI™
|
LabWindows/CVI 2010 and later
This distribution includes the following products:
NI System Configuration 17.5
NI Measurement & Automation Explorer 17.5
NI I/O Trace 17.0.1
NI Device Monitor 17.0
Download and run the self-extracting executable. This will run the installer for the products listed.