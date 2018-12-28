Download Link: BIOS_PXI-8109_1.2.4f2_USB.zip
Filesize: 3.75 MB
Checksum (MD5): 178bfc561227b943d6fd002247be7cf1
Download Language: English
Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI
Version: 1.2.4
Release date: 12-28-2018
Software type: Firmware
Operating system: Real-Time OS; Windows
PXI-8109 BIOS 1.2.4f2 is the latest BIOS for the PXI-8109. This BIOS version addresses the Spectre Variant 2, Variant 3a, Variant 4, and Foreshadow vulnerabilities.
Important! Flashing this BIOS will reset your CMOS default settings. Please record changes you have made to them prior to flashing this BIOS!
The BIOS for this controller is larger than the storage available on a single floppy. You will need to obtain a USB flash drive to boot the controller and flash the BIOS from DOS.