Download Link: InsightCM330.zip


To get started:

  • Click the Download Link link above.
  • Your browser will begin downloading the standalone installer for your software.
  • Once the standalone installer has been downloaded, launch the executable and follow the onscreen prompts to complete the installation of your software.

Filesize: 2267.9 MB

Checksum (MD5): 0133f5a42086bf688068bed4c14e92d3

Download Language: English

Product Line: InsightCM

Version: 3.3

Release date: 06-20-2018

Software type: Other

Operating system: Windows Server 2016; Windows Server 2012

Description

InsightCM is online asset monitoring software with full access to waveform data, multiple sensor technology inputs, and enterprise software connectivity.

Installation Instructions

If upgrading from a previous version of InsightCM, see NI InsightCM Upgrade Process

Before installing InsightCM, review version specific release documentation.NI InsightCM Release Documentation

  1. Log into Windows using an Administrator account. Contact your IT department if you do not have Administrator access.
  2. Close all NI software.
  3. Run setup.exe as administrator.
  4. Follow the installer prompts, enter any required information, and activate when prompted, if necessary. When prompted to reboot, log into the same Windows account you used to run the installer. Allow 15-20 minutes for post installation batch script to run after reboot.
  5. In a web browser, launch the NI InsightCM Web Application by navigating to the following URL that is appropriate for the computer that you are using:
    • On the server machine, http://localhost:82.
    • On any other computer or device on the same network as the server machine, http://serverIpAddress:82 or http://serverDNSHostname:82.
  6. To verify the installation, go to the Navigation menu, click About and look for the version number to be 3.3.0.

