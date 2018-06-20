If upgrading from a previous version of InsightCM, see NI InsightCM Upgrade Process
Before installing InsightCM, review version specific release documentation.NI InsightCM Release Documentation
- Log into Windows using an Administrator account. Contact your IT department if you do not have Administrator access.
- Close all NI software.
- Run setup.exe as administrator.
- Follow the installer prompts, enter any required information, and activate when prompted, if necessary. When prompted to reboot, log into the same Windows account you used to run the installer. Allow 15-20 minutes for post installation batch script to run after reboot.
- In a web browser, launch the NI InsightCM Web Application by navigating to the following URL that is appropriate for the computer that you are using:
- On the server machine, http://localhost:82.
- On any other computer or device on the same network as the server machine,
http://serverIpAddress:82 or http://serverDNSHostname:82.
- To verify the installation, go to the Navigation menu, click About and look for the version number to be 3.3.0.