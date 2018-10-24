Description

Thank you for using NI-DCPower 18.2 NI-DCPower 18.2 provides support for customers using NI DC power supplies and source-measure units (SMUs).

Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-DCPower 18.2 NI-DCPower 18.2 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:

NI Application Software Versions Support by NI-DCPower 18.2 NI LabVIEW 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 NI LabVIEW NXG 2.0, 2.1 LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013 and later LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module 2013 and later

NI-DCPower 18.2 supports the following power supply and source-measure units (SMUs):