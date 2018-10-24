NI-DCPower 18.2 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Available Downloads:

Browser Download

Download Link: NIDCPWR1820.zip


To get started:

  • Click the Download Link link above.
  • Your browser will begin downloading the standalone installer for your software.
  • Once the standalone installer has been downloaded, launch the executable and follow the onscreen prompts to complete the installation of your software.

Filesize: 2104.6 MB

Checksum (MD5): 7456426c42257048f5d4752fc43df40a

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.
Supporting Files:

Download Language: English; Japanese

Product Line: Power Supplies

Version: 18.2

Release date: 10-24-2018

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

Thank you for using NI-DCPower 18.2 NI-DCPower 18.2 provides support for customers using NI DC power supplies and source-measure units (SMUs).

Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-DCPower 18.2 NI-DCPower 18.2 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:

NI Application Software Versions Support by NI-DCPower 18.2
NI LabVIEW 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
NI LabVIEW NXG 2.0, 2.1
LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013 and later
LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module 2013 and later

Supported Hardware

NI-DCPower 18.2 supports the following power supply and source-measure units (SMUs):

  • PXI-4110
  • PXIe-4112
  • PXIe-4113
  • PXI-4130
  • PXI-4132
  • PXIe-4135
  • PXIe-4136
  • PXIe-4137
  • PXIe-4138
  • PXIe-4139
  • PXIe-4140
  • PXIe-4141
  • PXIe-4142
  • PXIe-4143
  • PXIe-4144
  • PXIe-4145
  • PXIe-4162
  • PXIe-4163
  • PXIe-4154

Features

  • Added support for specifying the duration of sequence steps in Sequence mode for the PXIe‑4135/4136/4137/4138/4139 and PXIe‑4140/4141/4142/4143/4144/4145 SMUs.

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install NI-DCPower: Close all NI software Download and extract NIDCPWR1820.zip. Then run the setup.exe. This will unpack the driver files and begin the installation of NI-DCPower 18.2. To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .zip file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-DCPower distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.

Supported hardware

The following devices are supported for use with this download:

  • NI PXI-4110
  • NI PXI-4130
  • NI PXI-4132
  • NI PXIe-4112
  • NI PXIe-4113
  • NI PXIe-4135
  • NI PXIe-4136
  • NI PXIe-4137
  • NI PXIe-4138
  • NI PXIe-4139
  • NI PXIe-4140
  • NI PXIe-4141
  • NI PXIe-4142
  • NI PXIe-4143
  • NI PXIe-4144
  • NI PXIe-4145
  • NI PXIe-4154
  • PXIe-4162
  • PXIe-4163

Your Feedback

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit