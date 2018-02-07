NI-DCPower 17.6.1 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Available Downloads:

Browser Download

Download Link: NIDCPWR1761.exe


To get started:

  • Click the Download Link link above.
  • Your browser will begin downloading the standalone installer for your software.
  • Once the standalone installer has been downloaded, launch the executable and follow the onscreen prompts to complete the installation of your software.

Filesize: 1835.31 MB

Checksum (MD5): f7ff03fd3ba856c4b897a2248ac1f29c

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.
Supporting Files:

Download Language: English; Japanese

Product Line: Power Supplies

Version: 17.6.1

Release date: 02-07-2018

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP2) 64-bit

Description

Thank you for using NI-DCPower 17.6.1. NI-DCPower 17.6.1 provides support for customers using NI DC power supplies and source-measure units (SMUs).

Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-DCPower 17.6.1. NI-DCPower 17.6.1 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:

NI Application Software Versions Supported by NI-DCPower 17.6.1
NI LabVIEW 2014 SP1, 2015 SP1, 2016, or 2017
NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2014 SP1, 2015 SP1, 2016, or 2017
NI LabVIEW NXG 2.0
LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013 and later
LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module 2013 and later

Supported Hardware

NI-DCPower 17.6.1 supports the following power supply and source-measure units (SMUs):

  • PXI-4110
  • PXIe-4112
  • PXIe-4113
  • PXI-4130
  • PXI-4132
  • PXIe-4135
  • PXIe-4136
  • PXIe-4137
  • PXIe-4138
  • PXIe-4139
  • PXIe-4140
  • PXIe-4141
  • PXIe-4142
  • PXIe-4143
  • PXIe-4144
  • PXIe-4145
  • PXIe-4162
  • PXIe-4163
  • PXIe-4154

Features

  • Added support for asymmetric compliance limits for PXIe-4135, 4136, 4137, 4138, 4139, and PXIe-414x source measure units (SMUs).
  • Added support for the PXIe-4162 and PXIe-4163 source measure units.
  • New DCPower Soft Front Panel (17.2.0)

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install NI-DCPower: Close all NI software Download and extract NIDCPWR1761.exe. This will unpack the driver files and begin the installation of NI-DCPower 17.6.1. To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-DCPower distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.

Supported hardware

The following devices are supported for use with this download:

  • NI PXI-4110
  • NI PXI-4130
  • NI PXI-4132
  • NI PXIe-4112
  • NI PXIe-4113
  • NI PXIe-4135
  • NI PXIe-4136
  • NI PXIe-4137
  • NI PXIe-4138
  • NI PXIe-4139
  • NI PXIe-4140
  • NI PXIe-4141
  • NI PXIe-4142
  • NI PXIe-4143
  • NI PXIe-4144
  • NI PXIe-4145
  • NI PXIe-4154
  • PXIe-4162
  • PXIe-4163

Your Feedback

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit