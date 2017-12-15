NI-DAQmx 17.6.0 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Filesize: 2055.93 MB

Checksum (MD5): 3be1f0c683b1872e5f8f0603e45ade47

Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.
Download Language: Chinese (Simplified); English; French; German; Japanese; Korean

Product Line: Multifunction DAQ

Version: 17.6

Release date: 12-15-2017

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1 32-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 32-bit; Windows 7 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit

Description

Thank you for using NI-DAQmx 17.6.0.  NI-DAQmx provides support for customers using NI Data Acquisition and Signal Conditioning Devices.

Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-DAQmx. NI-DAQmx 17.6.0 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:

NI Application Software Versions Supported by NI-DAQmx 17.6.0
NI LabVIEW NXG 2.0
NI LabVIEW 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017
LabWindows/CVI 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017
NI Measurement Studio 2010, 2012, 2013, and 2015
NI SignalExpress 2014 and 2015

 

Supported Hardware

For a complete list of supported products, please refer to the readme.html attached above. 

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install NI-DAQmx:

  1. Download and extract the zip file into a temporary location.
  2. Launch setup.exe

To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .zip file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.

More Information

Supported hardware

The following devices are supported for use with this download:

  • PCIe-6346
  • PCIe-6374
  • PCIe-6376
  • PCIe-6738
  • PXIe-6349

