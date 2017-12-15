Download Link: NIDAQ1760f2.zip
Product Line: Multifunction DAQ
Version: 17.6
Release date: 12-15-2017
Software type: Driver
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1 32-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 32-bit; Windows 7 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit
Thank you for using NI-DAQmx 17.6.0. NI-DAQmx provides support for customers using NI Data Acquisition and Signal Conditioning Devices.
Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-DAQmx. NI-DAQmx 17.6.0 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:
|NI Application Software
|Versions Supported by NI-DAQmx 17.6.0
|NI LabVIEW NXG
|2.0
|NI LabVIEW
|2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017
|LabWindows™/CVI™
|2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017
|NI Measurement Studio
|2010, 2012, 2013, and 2015
|NI SignalExpress
|2014 and 2015
For a complete list of supported products, please refer to the readme.html attached above.
Perform the following steps to install NI-DAQmx:
To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .zip file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.
The following devices are supported for use with this download: