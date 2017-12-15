Description

Thank you for using NI-DAQmx 17.6.0. NI-DAQmx provides support for customers using NI Data Acquisition and Signal Conditioning Devices.

Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-DAQmx. NI-DAQmx 17.6.0 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:

NI Application Software Versions Supported by NI-DAQmx 17.6.0 NI LabVIEW NXG 2.0 NI LabVIEW 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 LabWindows ™ /CVI ™ 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017 NI Measurement Studio 2010, 2012, 2013, and 2015 NI SignalExpress 2014 and 2015

Supported Hardware

For a complete list of supported products, please refer to the readme.html attached above.

