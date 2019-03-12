Download Link: BIOS_CVS-1459_Windows_1.3.0f0_USB.zip
Filesize: 5.75 MB
Checksum (MD5): 375bbf33930a5e530c680e7c984eacaf
Download Language: English
Product Line: Industrial I/O
Version:
Release date: 03-12-2019
Software type: Firmware
Operating system: Windows
This BIOS update is compatible with Windows-based CVS-145x controllers. See the following download page for the equivalent RTOS-based CVS-145xRT BIOS update.
CVS-145xRT BIOS 1.3.0f0 for Bootable USB Drive
This BIOS version addresses the Spectre Variant 2, Variant 3a, Variant 4, and Foreshadow vulnerabilities.
Important! Flashing this BIOS will reset your CMOS default settings. Please record changes you have made to them prior to flashing this BIOS!
BIOS UPDATE INSTRUCTIONS
STEP 1: Create Bootable USB Key
--------------------------------------------------------
To use this application, you must have a USB flash disk. This USB flash disk will be formatted so that, when booted, it prepares the system for a BIOS update. This application runs on Microsoft Windows operating systems.
NOTE: Flashing this BIOS will reset your CMOS default settings. Please record changes you have made to them prior to flashing this BIOS!
To use the application, follow these steps:
STEP 2: Update BIOS in DOS
--------------------------------------------