Description

This BIOS update is compatible with Windows-based CVS-145x controllers. See the following download page for the equivalent RTOS-based CVS-145xRT BIOS update.

CVS-145xRT BIOS 1.3.0f0 for Bootable USB Drive

This BIOS version addresses the Spectre Variant 2, Variant 3a, Variant 4, and Foreshadow vulnerabilities.

Important! Flashing this BIOS will reset your CMOS default settings. Please record changes you have made to them prior to flashing this BIOS!