Version: 2019 R2

Release date: 04-10-2019

Software type: Application Software

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

FlexLogger helps you build flexible, scalable data-logging systems with NI DAQ hardware, no programming required. You can use sensor-specific configuration workflows to quickly set up, visualize, and log a mix of synchronized measurements from analog sensors, digital signals, and vehicle communication buses. You can also generate voltage, current, or digital signals to drive actuators or toggle control lines. FlexLogger automatically saves metadata documenting your test configuration, so you can quickly trace test results and make comparisons across multiple tests. You can interactively review test results in the integrated data viewer to visually inspect your data and draw conclusions.

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install FlexLogger 2019 R2:

  1. Close all NI software.
  2. Run the installer and follow the prompts to install NI Package Manager.
  3. Choose the software you want to install and continue the installation.
  4. Verify that the software installs correctly. Open FlexLogger and select Help»About FlexLogger and look for 2019 R2 in the center of the window.

