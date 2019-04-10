Description

FlexLogger helps you build flexible, scalable data-logging systems with NI DAQ hardware, no programming required. You can use sensor-specific configuration workflows to quickly set up, visualize, and log a mix of synchronized measurements from analog sensors, digital signals, and vehicle communication buses. You can also generate voltage, current, or digital signals to drive actuators or toggle control lines. FlexLogger automatically saves metadata documenting your test configuration, so you can quickly trace test results and make comparisons across multiple tests. You can interactively review test results in the integrated data viewer to visually inspect your data and draw conclusions.