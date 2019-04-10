Choose your download option
Click the link above to download the latest trial version.
Click the link above to download the latest version and activate using your serial number.
Filesize: 1302.21 MB
Checksum (MD5): bdf9c9e9dc825b9a170ba53245cb1bdc
Download Language: English
Product Line: Multifunction DAQ
Version: 2019 R2
Release date: 04-10-2019
Software type: Application Software
Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit
Perform the following steps to install FlexLogger 2019 R2: