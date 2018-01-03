Non-Packaged Software Download:
FRCUpdateSuite_2018.0.0_downloader.exe
(822.07 MB)
Checksum (MD5):
4f81ce8f34847a403723bc79786cfb3a
To get started:
Note:
- Click the NI Downloader link above.
- Your browser will download the NI Downloader launcher for your software (~150kb).
- Once NI Downloader launcher has been downloaded, launch the executable.
- The NI Downloader will automatically initiate the download of your software's standalone installer.
- When the download of the standalone installer is complete, launch it and follow the onscreen prompts to complete the installation of your software.
Features of the NI Downloader include the ability to pause/resume download, or automatically resume download if unintentionally interrupted.