The FRC 2018 Update Suite is a mandatory update for all FRC teams. Teams using LabVIEW must first install the NI Software for FRC 2018 included in the FRC Kit of Parts prior to installing this update.

Installation Instructions

1. Log on as an administrator or as a user with administrator privileges. 2. Download the file from above and extract the zip file. 3. Double-click setup.exe and follow the instructions that appear on the screen. You must activate this software with your FRC team serial number after kickoff. The serial number can be found with the NI Software for FRC 2018 DVD packaging found in your FRC Kit of Parts.