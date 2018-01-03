FRC 2018 Update Suite [FRCLabVIEWUpdate2018.0.0] 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Download Link: FRCUpdateSuite_2018.0.0.zip


Filesize: 822.07 MB

Checksum (MD5): 4f81ce8f34847a403723bc79786cfb3a

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.

Download Language: English

Product Line: Academic

Version: 2017

Release date: 01-03-2018

Software type: Application Software

Operating system: Windows

Description

The FRC 2018 Update Suite is a mandatory update for all FRC teams. Teams using LabVIEW must first install the NI Software for FRC 2018 included in the FRC Kit of Parts prior to installing this update.

Installation Instructions

1. Log on as an administrator or as a user with administrator privileges.
2. Download the file from above and extract the zip file.
3. Double-click setup.exe and follow the instructions that appear on the screen.

You must activate this software with your FRC team serial number after kickoff. The serial number can be found with the NI Software for FRC 2018 DVD packaging found in your FRC Kit of Parts.

