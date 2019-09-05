Import Attribute Configuration (Import Attribute Configuration Buffer) (G Dataflow)

Imports an attribute configuration to the session from the specified buffer.

Note You can export and import session attribute configurations only between NI-SCOPE devices with identical bus types, model numbers, channel counts, and onboard memory sizes and between NI-SCOPE sessions with the same number of initialized channels.

Programming Patterns

You cannot call this node while the session is in a running state, such as while acquiring a signal.