Fetch (Multi Waveform » 1D WDT) (G Dataflow)

If you specify a channel list, NI-SCOPE returns the waveforms in the list order. NI-SCOPE returns these records sequentially, so all record 0 waveforms are first.

For example, with a two-channel list, you would have the following index values:

index 0 = record 0, channel 0

index 1 = record 0, channel 1

index 2 = record 1, channel 0

index 3 = record 1, channel 1