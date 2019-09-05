Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-SCOPE 19.1 Manual

Configure Vertical (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: August 6, 2019

Configures the most commonly configured properties of the digitizer vertical subsystem, such as the range, offset, coupling, probe attenuation, and the channel name.

Some features are not supported by all digitizers.

vertical coupling

The method used to couple the input signal.

When input coupling changes, the input stage takes a finite amount of time to settle.

Name Value Description
AC 0 Couples the input signal with an AC current.
DC 1 Couples the input signal with a DC current.
Ground 2 Couples the input signal with a ground signal.

Default: DC

probe attenuation

The probe attenuation for the input channel.

Default: 1

session in

Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

channels

The channel(s) from which to acquire data.

Channel String Syntax

This input parameter has the following syntax options:
  • A single channel, such as 0
  • A list of channels, such as 0,1 or 3,2,1,0
  • A range of channels, such as 0-7 or 0:7
  • A combination of channels from multiple instruments, such as PXI1Slot3/0,PXI1Slot3/2-3,PXI1Slot4/2-3
The order of channels in a list is important. The data for each channel is returned in the order the channels occur in the list.

vertical range

The absolute value of the input range for a channel.

For example, to acquire a sine wave that spans between -5 and +5 V, set vertical range to 10.0 V.

Default: 10

vertical offset

The location of the center of the range with respect to ground.

For example, to acquire a sine wave that spans between 0.0 and 10.0 V, set this parameter to 5.0 V.

Default: 0

channel enabled

A Boolean value that specifies whether the channel is enabled for acquisition.

True The channel is enabled for acquisition.
False The channel is not enabled for acquisition.

Default: True

session out

Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

