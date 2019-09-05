Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-SCOPE 19.1 Manual

Configure Channel Characteristics (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: August 6, 2019

Configures the properties that control the electrical characteristics of the channel.

This function configures the input impedance and the bandwidth.

session in

Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

channels

The channel(s) from which to acquire data.

Channel String Syntax

This input parameter has the following syntax options:
  • A single channel, such as 0
  • A list of channels, such as 0,1 or 3,2,1,0
  • A range of channels, such as 0-7 or 0:7
  • A combination of channels from multiple instruments, such as PXI1Slot3/0,PXI1Slot3/2-3,PXI1Slot4/2-3
spd-note-note
Note  

The order of channels in a list is important. The data for each channel is returned in the order the channels occur in the list.

input impedance

The input impedance for the channel.

Name Value Description
1 mega ohm 0 Sets the input impedance to 1 mega ohm.
50 ohms 2 Sets the input impedance to 50 ohms.

Default: 1 mega ohm

maximum input frequency

The bandwidth of the channel at which the input circuitry attenuates the signal by 3 dB.

Pass 0 for this value to use the hardware default bandwidth. Pass -1 for this value to achieve full bandwidth.

Default: 0.00

session out

Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

