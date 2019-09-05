Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-SCOPE 19.1 Manual

Self Calibrate (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: August 6, 2019

Self-calibrates most NI digitizers, including all SMC-based devices.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

session in

Handle that identifies the NI-SCOPE instrument session as previously allocated by Initialize With Options.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

channels

The channel(s) to calibrate.

Channel String Syntax

This input parameter has the following syntax options:

  • A single channel, such as 0
  • A list of channels, such as 0,1 or 3,2,1,0
  • A range of channels, such as 0-7 or 0:7
  • All channels, which is designated by an empty string
  • A combination of channels from multiple instruments, such as PXI1Slot3/0,PXI1Slot3/2-3,PXI1Slot4/2-3
spd-note-note
Note  

The order of channels in a list is important. The attributes are set on the channels in the order they occur in the string.

datatype_icon

option

Self-calibrates all channels or restores the external calibration.

Name Value Description
Self Calibrate All Channels 0 Performs a self-calibration on all available channels.
Restore External Calibration 1 Restores the external calibration.

Default: Self Calibrate All Channels

datatype_icon

session out

Reference to the NI-SCOPE instrument session to pass to the next node in the program.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Self-Calibrating SMC-Based Devices

For SMC-based devices, if the self-calibration is performed successfully in a regular session, the calibration constants are immediately stored in the self-calibration area of the EEPROM. If the self-calibration is performed in an external calibration session, the calibration constants take effect immediately for the duration of the session. However, they are not stored in the EEPROM until you call Close External Calibration with action set to Store Calibration and no errors occur.
spd-note-note
Note  

Not all digitizers support self-calibration.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

