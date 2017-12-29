Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-RIO Driver 17.6 Manual

Adding a Chassis Item for CompactRIO, Ethernet RIO, MXIe-RIO, Single-Board RIO, myRIO, roboRIO, or ELVIS RIO Control Module Chassis

Version:
    Last Modified: October 11, 2017
    Complete the following steps to add a CompactRIO, Ethernet RIO, MXIe-RIO, sbRIO, myRIO, roboRIO, or ELVIS RIO Control Module (ELVIS RIO CM) chassis item to your project.
    1. Right-click the target in the Project Explorer window and select New»Targets and Devices from the shortcut menu to display the Add Targets and Devices dialog box.
    2. Click the New target or device radio button.
    3. Select the appropriate device.
    4. Click the OK.
      Note  

      A chassis item is automatically added to your project for cRIO integrated controller and chassis and sbRIO devices.

      LabVIEW adds the chassis item to the project.
    The following table shows the chassis item icons LabVIEW displays in the project.
    Item Icon Device Description
    CompactRIO chassis LabVIEW adds this chassis target to a project for a CompactRIO chassis.
    Ethernet RIO chassis LabVIEW adds this chassis target to a project for an Ethernet RIO chassis.
    MXIe-RIO chassis LabVIEW adds this chassis target to a project for a MXIe-RIO chassis. You can add a MXIe-RIO chassis to a real-time controller or the host PC.
    Single-Board RIO device LabVIEW adds this chassis target to a project for a Single-Board RIO device.
    myRIO device LabVIEW adds this chassis target to a project for a myRIO device.
    roboRIO device LabVIEW adds this chassis target to a project for a roboRIO device.
    NI ELVIS RIO CM device LabVIEW adds this chassis target to a project for a NI ELVIS RIO CM device.

