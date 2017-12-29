C Series Modules

To use C Series modules in a LabVIEW project, you need to configure the project with your controller, chassis, and FPGA. The following figure shows a project configured with a controller, chassis, FPGA target, and C Series modules in the Scan Interface and FPGA Interface.

Target Chassis Item Real-Time Scan Resources Item C Series Modules (Scan Interface) FPGA Target C Series Module (FPGA Interface)

Refer to the Using the Scan Interface with FPGA Interface LabVIEW project in the labview\examples\CompactRIO\NI Scan Engine\Getting Started\Using Scan Interface with FPGA Interface\Using Scan Interface with FPGA Interface.lvproj for an example of a LabVIEW project using C Series I/O.

The following table shows the icons for the different targets and chassis items.