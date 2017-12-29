To use C Series modules in a LabVIEW project, you need to configure the project with your controller, chassis, and FPGA. The following figure shows a project configured with a controller, chassis, FPGA target, and C Series modules in the Scan Interface and FPGA Interface.
Refer to the Using the Scan Interface with FPGA Interface LabVIEW project in the labview\examples\CompactRIO\NI Scan Engine\Getting Started\Using Scan Interface with FPGA Interface\Using Scan Interface with FPGA Interface.lvproj for an example of a LabVIEW project using C Series I/O.
The following table shows the icons for the different targets and chassis items.
|Object
|Icon
|Device
|Targets
|CompactRIO controller
|Ethernet RIO chassis
|Single-Board RIO device
|Chassis Items
|CompactRIO chassis
|Ethernet RIO chassis
|MXIe-RIO chassis
|R Series Expansion chassis
|RIO Mezzanine card
|Single-Board RIO device