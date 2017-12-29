Adding a Controller Target

The following table shows the controller target icons LabVIEW displays in the project.
|Target Icon
|Device
|Description
|CompactRIO controller
|LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for a CompactRIO controller.
|Ethernet RIO chassis
|LabVIEW adds this chassis target to a project for an Ethernet RIO chassis.
|Single-Board RIO device
|LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for a Single-Board RIO device.
|myRIO device
|LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for a myRIO-1900.
|LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for a myRIO-1950.
|roboRIO device
|LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for a roboRIO.
|NI ELVIS RIO Control Module (NI ELVIS RIO CM) device
|LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for an NI ELVIS RIO CM.