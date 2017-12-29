Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-RIO Driver 17.6 Manual

Adding a Controller Target

    Last Modified: October 11, 2017
    Complete the following steps to add a controller target to your project.
    1. Create a new project or open an existing project.
    2. Right-click the project root in the Project Explorer window and select New»Targets and Devices from the shortcut menu to display the Add Targets and Devices dialog box.
    3. Select the New target or device radio button.
    4. Select the appropriate target or device.
    5. Click OK. LabVIEW adds the target item to the project.

    The following table shows the controller target icons LabVIEW displays in the project.

    Target Icon Device Description
    CompactRIO controller LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for a CompactRIO controller.
    Ethernet RIO chassis LabVIEW adds this chassis target to a project for an Ethernet RIO chassis.
    Single-Board RIO device LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for a Single-Board RIO device.
    myRIO device LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for a myRIO-1900.
    LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for a myRIO-1950.
    roboRIO device LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for a roboRIO.
    NI ELVIS RIO Control Module (NI ELVIS RIO CM) device LabVIEW adds this controller target to a project for an NI ELVIS RIO CM.

