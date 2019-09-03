Control File Attributes

The control file contains metadata describing properties and relationships of the package, such as its name, version, type, and dependencies. Both File packages and WinInst packages require a control file. Package Manager generates the package according to the metadata in the control file. The control file is a text file without an extension.
|Attribute Name
|Required
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Details
|Example
|Package
|Yes
|String
|N/A
|
Specifies a unique identification for a package.
|
A package name must be a unique, user friendly string that a customer would type on the command line:
Expected values:
|
Good syntax:
Incorrect syntax:
|Version
|Yes
|String
|N/A
|
Specifies the version number of the package.
|
Use the debian format. For more information, visit https://www.debian.org.
|Version: 17.1.0.1
|Section
|No
|String
|NULL
|
Specifies the category in which the package is classified.
|
Expected values:
|Section: Application Software
|Architecture
|Yes
|String
|N/A
|
Indicates the OS architecture supported by the package.
|Expected values:
|Architecture: windows_all
|Depends
|No
|String relationship array
|NULL
|Declares an absolute dependency.
|
|A windows_all package could specify:
Depends: my-windows-x64 package|system-windows-x86
This specifies that a 64-bit package is a dependency only on 64-bit Windows machine, but ignores this dependency on a 32-bit Windows machine.
|Recommends
|No
|String relationship array
|NULL
|
Declares a strong dependency that is not absolute.
|
Lists packages that would be installed with this one in most situations.
Only recommend packages with XB-UserVisible set to yes.
Packages with windows_x64and packages with windows_x86 architectures are incompatible, so packages with these architectures are not installable together. All other combinations are allowed.
|See the String Relationship Array section for an example.
|Suggests
|No
|String relationship array
|NULL
|
Declares that one package may be more useful with one or more other packages.
|
Notifies Package Manager and the user that the listed packages are related to this one, but not required.
Only suggest packages with XB-UserVisible set to yes.
Packages with windows_x64and packages with windows_x86 architectures are incompatible, so packages with these architectures are not installable together. All other combinations are allowed.
|See the String Relationship Array section for an example.
|Conflicts
|No
|String relationship array
|NULL
|
Declares a conflict between one binary package and another.
|
Package Manager will not install conflicting packages on a system at the same time.
|See the String Relationship Array section for an example.
|Provides
|No
|String relationship array
|NULL
|Declares that the package satisfies an absolute dependency of another package.
|N/A
|See the String Relationship Array section for an example.
|Replaces
|No
|String relationship array
|NULL
|
Declares that the package replaces other packages.
|
Conflicts should be used in conjunction with Replaces.
|See the String Relationship Array section for an example.
|Supplements
|No
|String relationship array
|NULL
|
Declares that a package supplements the functionality of another package.
|
Only use this attribute in packages that have XB-UserVisible set to yes.
Packages with windows_x64and packages with windows_x86 architectures are incompatible, so packages with these architectures are not installable together. All other combinations are allowed.
|See the String Relationship Array section for an example.
|Enhances
|No
|String relationship array
|NULL
|
Declares that a package enhances the functionality of another package.
|
Only use this attribute in packages that have XB-UserVisible set to yes.
Packages with windows_x64and packages with windows_x86 architectures are incompatible, so packages with these architectures are not installable together. All other combinations are allowed.
|See the String Relationship Array section for an example.
|Installed-Size
|No
|Long integer
|0
|
Provides an estimate of the total amount of disk space required to install the package.
|
Expected value: an integer value of the estimated install size in bytes, divided by 1024 and rounded up.
|Installed-Size: 25485141
|Maintainer
|Yes
|String
|N/A
|
The package maintainer's name and email address.
|
Expected values: the name of the maintainer followed by the email address inside angle brackets.
|Maintainer: National Instruments <support@ni.com>
|Description
|Yes
|Multi-line
|N/A
|
Provides a description of the binary package.
|
Consists of two parts: the single-line synopsis and the multi-line long description.
NI recommends using two white space characters between the synopsis and the long description.
|See the Multi-line Attributes section for an example.
|Homepage
|No
|String
|NULL
|The URL that the package vendor uses to provide more detailed information about the package.
|N/A
|Homepage: http://www.ni.com
|XB-Plugin
|Yes
|String
|NULL
|
The Agent used to install the package.
|
Expected values:
|XB-Plugin: file
|XB-ReleaseNotes
|No
|Multi-line
|NULL
|Release notes for the package.
|N/A
|See the Multi-line Attributes section for an example.
|XB-StoreProduct
|No
|Boolean
|no
|
Specifies whether the package is a product in Package Manager.
|
You must set the value to yes for your package to appear in the Installed and Packages tabs when Products Only is checked. For your package to appear in the Browse Products tab, set the value to yes before submitting the package to the NI Partner Program.
Expected values:
|XB-StoreProduct: no
|XB-UserVisible
|No
|Boolean
|no
|
Specifies whether Package Manager displays the package.
|
Expected values:
|XB-UserVisible: no
|XB-VisibleForRuntimeDeployment
|No
|Boolean
|no
|Specifies whether Package Builders displays the package by default when dependencies are added.
|
Expected values:
|XB-VisibleForRuntime: yes
|XB-DisplayName
|No
|String
|NULL
|User friendly package name.
|N/A
|XB-DisplayName: NI LabVIEW 2017
|XB-DisplayVersion
|No
|String
|NULL
|User friendly display version.
|N/A
|XB-DisplayVersion: 15.0.0
|
XB-MessageText-#For example:
XB-MessageText-1, XB-MessageText-2, etc.
|No
|Multi-line
|N/A
|
Contains an important message that Package Manager displays before installing the package.
|
Consists of two parts, a header and a body.
You can specify a condition for displaying this message by using the corresponding MessageCondition attribute below. If you do not specify a condition, this message will always show when you install this package.
NI recommends you create preformatted text for each line of the body using two spaces at the beginning of each line.
|
XB-MessageText-1: This is my message header.
This is my message body.
There are multiple lines.
|XB-MessageCondition-#
For example:
XB-MessageCondition-1, XB-MessageCondition-2, etc.
|No
|String
|N/A
|Specifies a condition for when the corresponding message will show in Package Manager.
|Only MSI conditions are accepted and should be enclosed in <msi>...</msi> tags. Unless enclosed in a CDATA block, text within the tags needs to have '<' and '>' characters escaped as '<' and '>'.
|
XB-MessageCondition-1: <msi>VISA32COMPANYNAME ~<> "National Instruments"</msi> XB-MessageCondition-2: <msi><![CDATA[VISA32COMPANYNAME ~<> "National Instruments"]]></msi>
Package Manager expects a string relationship array, or a list of package names separated by commas, as the value of control file attributes that declare relationships.
Format these attribute values according to the following syntax rules:
|Operator
|Relationship
|<<
|strictly earlier
|<=
|earlier or equal
|=
|exactly equal
|>=
|later or equal
|>>
|strictly later
In the following example, the Depends attribute declares a dependency on package01 version 2.2.1 or later, and states that package03 is an alternative package that satisfies the dependency on package02.
Depends: package01 (>= 2.2.1), package02 | package03
The value of a multi-line attribute consists of a single-line synopsis followed by additional lines that provide an extended description.
The first line of a multi-line attribute is reserved for the attribute name followed by a single-line synopsis. Provide a short description or heading for this portion of the attribute. XB-ReleaseNotes attributes do not use a single-line synopsis.
The extended description contains additional details you provide for the attribute. Format the extended description of a multi-line attribute according to the following rules:
The following text provides an example of how you can use the formatting rules for multi-line attributes to enter text for the Description element:
Description: Example of multi-line attribute contents.
The single space at the beginning of this line creates a paragraph.
.
The double space at the beginning of these lines creates preformatted
text that preserves whitespace and line breaks.