Most VIs in the NI-mmWave Configuration API require a scope input string. This string specifies the scope of the configuration for the VI. Each VI has a unique set of valid values for this input. Refer to the context help in LabVIEW for specific values for each VI.
Some VIs in the NI-mmWave Configuration API require a mmWave adapter input string when you use a mmWave radio head. Refer to the mmWave adapter data returned by the Open Session 2 VI to determine the location of the mmWave radio head. The driver uses the following mmWaveX/Y format to show the location of the mmWave radio head as described below.
|Input
|Use
|mmWave0/0
|Indicates the mmWave radio head connected to the DIGITAL I/O port 0 connector of the PXIe-3620 front panel connector.
|mmWave1/0
|Indicates the mmWave radio head connected to the DIGITAL I/O port 1 connector of the PXIe-3620 front panel connector.