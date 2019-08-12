NI-mmWave Configuration API

scope Input

Most VIs in the NI-mmWave Configuration API require a scope input string. This string specifies the scope of the configuration for the VI. Each VI has a unique set of valid values for this input. Refer to the context help in LabVIEW for specific values for each VI.

mmWave adapter Input

Some VIs in the NI-mmWave Configuration API require a mmWave adapter input string when you use a mmWave radio head. Refer to the mmWave adapter data returned by the Open Session 2 VI to determine the location of the mmWave radio head. The driver uses the following mmWaveX/Y format to show the location of the mmWave radio head as described below.

X—Refers to the port number of the DIGITAL I/O connector of the PXIe-3620 RF Upconverter and Downconverter Module front panel that is connected to the mmWave radio head, as shown in the following figure. Figure 1. EPLSP Cable Orientation

front panel that is connected to the mmWave radio head, as shown in the following figure. Y—Indicates which mmWave radio head is serially connected to the X port of the DIGITAL I/O connector of the PXIe-3620 front panel. The only valid value is 0.

Table 1. mmWave adapter Inputs