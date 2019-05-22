Toolbar Controls (Bode Analyzer)

Use the toolbar controls to perform basic tasks.
|Control
|Description
|Drag and drop
|Drags and drops the SFP to the desired position within the browser window. Large SFPs such as the Oscilloscope are always located to the left of small SFPs such as the Variable Power Supplies (VPS). Your window size decides whether the SFPs are arranged vertically or horizontally.
|Down triangle
|Expands the following two options:
|Run/Stop
|Starts data acquisition. Click Stop to stop data acquisition.
|Collaboration
|Indicates whether you are controlling or viewing the instrument, and whether others are using the instrument simultaneously. Click the button to request or release your control over the instrument. For more information, refer to Collaborating with Your Team Members.
|Collapse/Expand
|Collapses or expands the configuration pane on the right side of the panel.