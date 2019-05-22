Home Support NI Product Manuals NI ELVIS III 2.0 Manual

Toolbar Controls (Bode Analyzer)

Last Modified: May 17, 2019

Use the toolbar controls to perform basic tasks.

Control Description
Drag and drop Drags and drops the SFP to the desired position within the browser window. Large SFPs such as the Oscilloscope are always located to the left of small SFPs such as the Variable Power Supplies (VPS). Your window size decides whether the SFPs are arranged vertically or horizontally.
Down triangle Expands the following two options:
  • Opens the current SFP in a separate browser window. To restore it to the original window, close the SFP and launch it again.
  • —Closes the current SFP.
Run/Stop Starts data acquisition. Click Stop to stop data acquisition.
Collaboration Indicates whether you are controlling or viewing the instrument, and whether others are using the instrument simultaneously. Click the button to request or release your control over the instrument. For more information, refer to Collaborating with Your Team Members.
Collapse/Expand Collapses or expands the configuration pane on the right side of the panel.

