Oscilloscope

The Oscilloscope is a standard digital storage oscilloscope.

You can use the Oscilloscope to complete the following tasks:

Acquire, display, and analyze the input signal.

Perform fast Fourier transform or mathematical operations on the signal.

Compare the acquired signal with the signal on a reference channel.

Find an introductory video about using the instrument on ni.com.

Find out more about the Oscilloscope in the following topics: