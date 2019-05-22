Horizontal & Acquisition Settings (Oscilloscope)

Repetitive sampling

Specifies whether to enable repetitive sampling on the trigger signal. Off —Disables repetitive sampling on the trigger signal.

—Disables repetitive sampling on the trigger signal. Auto—The Oscilloscope automatically detects if all repetitive sampling conditions are met and decides whether to enable repetitive sampling on the trigger signal. To enable repetitive sampling, you must configure the Oscilloscope as follows: The trigger type must be Analog edge , and the trigger signal must be enabled.

, and the trigger signal must be enabled. The trigger mode must be Single or Normal .

or . The trigger level must be within the range of the input signal. When repetitive sampling is enabled, you cannot manually trigger the instrument, and the Force button is dimmed.

button is dimmed. Sample rate must be 100 MS/s . You can increase Sample rate by reducing Time/div or the absolute value of the Position. However, that is not applicable when Acquisition delay is enabled and the value of Position is negative. Note The trigger signal must be periodic and with low noise. Otherwise, the graph on the display may be distorted. You can configure Type, Mode, Acquisition delay, and Position in Trigger Settings. Refer to Repetitive Sampling for more information.