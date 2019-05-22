Horizontal & Acquisition Settings (Oscilloscope)

You can configure the display and the data acquisition by using the Horizontal & Acquisition settings.
The layout of the settings may vary depending on the device from which you launch the SFP. Some settings are hidden by default. Click the expand arrow to access hidden settings.
|Setting
|Description
|Time/div
|
The horizontal scale of the display.
|Shrink
|
Contracts the trace by increasing Time/div.
|Expand
|
Expands the trace by decreasing Time/div.
|Acquisition
| Filter you apply to the analog-to-digital (AD) conversion results.
-
Decimate—The Oscilloscope records only the Nth AD conversion result, where N is predefined by the Oscilloscope.
-
Average—The Oscilloscope calculates each sample as the average of the AD conversion results.
-
Min/Max—For each two samples, the Oscilloscope calculates one as the minimum value of the conversion results and the other as the maximum value of the conversion results. In other words, the maximum value and the minimum value appear by turns.
|Repetitive sampling
|Specifies whether to enable repetitive sampling on the trigger signal.
To enable repetitive sampling, you must configure the Oscilloscope as follows:
-
Off—Disables repetitive sampling on the trigger signal.
-
Auto—The Oscilloscope automatically detects if all repetitive sampling conditions are met and decides whether to enable repetitive sampling on the trigger signal.
-
The trigger type must be Analog edge, and the trigger signal must be enabled.
-
The trigger mode must be Single or Normal.
-
The trigger level must be within the range of the input signal. When repetitive sampling is enabled, you cannot manually trigger the instrument, and the Force button is dimmed.
-
Sample rate must be 100 MS/s. You can increase Sample rate by reducing Time/div or the absolute value of the Position. However, that is not applicable when Acquisition delay is enabled and the value of Position is negative.
Note
The trigger signal must be periodic and with low noise. Otherwise, the graph on the display may be distorted. You can configure Type, Mode, Acquisition delay, and Position in Trigger Settings.
Refer to Repetitive Sampling for more information.