CI.Prescaler

Specifies the divisor to apply to the signal you connect to the counter source terminal. Scaled data that you read takes this setting into account. You should use a prescaler only when you connect an external signal to the counter source terminal and when that signal has a higher frequency than the fastest onboard timebase. Setting this value disables duplicate count prevention unless you explicitly set CI.DupCountPrevention to TRUE.
Data type:
Long Name: Channel:Counter Input:General Properties:More:Advanced:Prescaler
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application