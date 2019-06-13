Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

CI.Prescaler

Version:
Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies the divisor to apply to the signal you connect to the counter source terminal. Scaled data that you read takes this setting into account. You should use a prescaler only when you connect an external signal to the counter source terminal and when that signal has a higher frequency than the fastest onboard timebase. Setting this value disables duplicate count prevention unless you explicitly set CI.DupCountPrevention to TRUE.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Channel:Counter Input:General Properties:More:Advanced:Prescaler

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

