AI.Thrmcpl.ScaleType

Version:
Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies the method or equation form that the thermocouple scale uses.

Data type: datatype_icon

Name Value Description
Polynomial 10449 Scale values by using an Nth order polynomial equation.
Table 10450 Map an array of prescaled values to an array of corresponding scaled values, with all other values scaled proportionally.

Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:Temperature:Thermocouple:Scale Type

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

