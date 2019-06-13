Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

AI.RawSampJustification

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Indicates the justification of a raw sample from the device.

Data type: datatype_icon

Name Value Description
Right-Justified 10279 Samples occupy the lower bits of the integer.
Left-Justified 10209 Samples occupy the higher bits of the integer.

Long Name: Channel:Analog Input:General Properties:Digitizer/ADC:Raw Sample Justification

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics